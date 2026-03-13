Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2026) - Nexcel Metals Corp. (CSE: NEXX) (OTCQB: NXXCF) (FSE: 2OH) ("Nexcel" or the "Company") announces that Graham Giles, P.Geo., a GIS and data compilation specialist, has commenced the comprehensive compilation and digitization of historical exploration data for the Burnt Hill Tungsten Project in New Brunswick.

The data compilation program is focused on integrating historical geological, geochemical, geophysical, and drilling information into a modern GIS and data management platform. Burnt Hill is a historically explored and mined tungsten deposit with decades of exploration work conducted by previous operators, and consolidating this information into a unified digital database is expected to significantly enhance the Company's ability to efficiently plan and execute its exploration programs.

The updated GIS framework will allow Nexcel to better analyze historical exploration results and refine its exploration strategy for the project. The compilation work will directly support the design of a proposed airborne geophysical survey proposed for spring 2026 and will assist the Company in identifying priority targets for Nexcel's initial drill program planned for summer 2026.

Preliminary insights derived from the historical data review have already influenced the Company's exploration planning. Based on the ongoing compilation work conducted by Mr. Giles, Nexcel has elected to modify the proposed parameters of its planned airborne geophysical survey to target deeper subsurface features than originally planned. The adjustment is intended to enhance the Company's ability to detect potential extensions of mineralization at depth and may support the targeting of deeper drill holes in the Company's proposed initial drilling campaign. Further details on the proposed exploration plans will be made to the market in due course.

The Burnt Hill Tungsten Project is located in New Brunswick, Canada, and hosts a historically producing tungsten deposit with significant historical drilling and exploration completed by previous operators. Nexcel believes that modern data integration, geophysical surveying, and systematic drilling provide an opportunity to evaluate both the known mineralization and the broader exploration potential of the property.

Figure 1: Burnt Hill Adjacent Properties Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11702/288365_e9854c53e4160b9a_001full.jpg

About the Burnt Hill Tungsten Project

The Burnt Hill tungsten/molybdenum property covers approximately 1,540 hectares in central New Brunswick and hosts a NI 43-101 indicated resource of 1,761,000 tonnes within an open pit and underground averaging 0.292% WO3, 0.007% MoS2 and 0.008% SnO2, along with a further 1,520,000 inferred tonnes averaging 0.263% WO3, 0.008%MoS2 and 0.005% SnO2, as presented below. Also presented below, extracted from the 2013 Resource Report, is a statement of contained metal. In addition to the deposit area of the property, there are several other areas of identified tin, tungsten and molybdenum mineralization within the property boundary not yet at the resource stage.[1]





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11702/288365_e9854c53e4160b9a_002full.jpg

The contained metal represented by this resource statement after converting the metal compound to contained metal equivalents for the respective metal compounds is as follows:

(0.303% WO3) (79.29% Weight Percent Tungsten) (2,205 lbs/tonne) (527,000 tonnes) = 2.79

1,000,000

Mineral Resources Tungsten Molybdenum Tin Contained Metal (million pounds) (thousand pounds) (thousand pounds) Open Pit Indicated 2.79 34.82 45.76 Underground Indicated 6.19 130.46 192.867 Total Indicated 8.99 162.91 244.64 Open Pit Inferred 0.21 3.25 4.27 Underground Inferred 6.79 152.03 124.86 Total Inferred 6.99 160.7 131.98

Qualified Person

Francis Newton, P.Geo, a consultant of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Newton is not independent of the Company.

About Nexcel Metals Corp

Nexcel Metals Corp. is a junior mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company is currently focused on the Lac Ducharme Project located in the Province of Québec and the Burnt Hill Project located in the Province of New Brunswick.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Nexcel expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements may involve, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by Nexcel based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond Nexcel's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Nexcel does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

_________________________

1 NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Burnt Hill Tungsten Project Stanley Parish, York County, New Brunswick. Prepared by Derrick Strickland, P.Geo., January 26, 2026

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288365

Source: Nexcel Metals Corp.