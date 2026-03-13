Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Lithium-Runner? EMP startet entscheidende Engineering-Phase
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UAW | ISIN: SE0007045414 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J3
Frankfurt
13.03.26 | 08:02
0,001 Euro
-40,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCIBASE HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCIBASE HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.03.2026 08:00 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Scibase Holding AB: Interim report

January 1 - December 31, 2025

The fourth quarter in figures

  • Net sales were TSEK 12,475 (8,598), +45%, cleared for currency effects +57%.
  • The loss after tax was TSEK 25,300 (21,677).
  • The loss per share was SEK 0.06 (0.10).
  • The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 20,824 (12,548).
  • The gross margin was 63.0% (68.5%).
  • Electrode sales volume increased by 67% and was 28,634 (17,132) units. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers increased by 48%.

The full year in figures

  • Net sales were TSEK 40,461 (29,705), +36%, cleared for currency effects +43%.
  • The loss after tax was TSEK 87,063 (65,579).
  • The loss per share was SEK 0.24 (0.37).
  • The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 84,578 (57,383).
  • The gross margin was 67.0% (71.0%).
  • Electrode sales volume increased by 38% and was 86,180 (62,210) units. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers increased by 35%.

Important events during the quarter

  • Overall sales increased by 45% (+57%, before currency effects). Sales in Germany within the skin cancer segment increased by 13% (19% in local currency).Sales in the US skin cancer market increased by 84% (106% in local currency) while the sales within the skin barrier segment increased by 294%.
  • The gross margin was in the quarter negatively affected by the currency development (negative impact of over 3%), first delivery of product to Castle Biosciences for clinical studies, increased price on gold and continued investments to ramp up production.
  • SciBase and Castle Biosciences expanded its collaboration and license agreement and entered into a loan agreement.
  • The Board of SciBase resolved to carry out a rights issue of approximately SEK 83m and decided on an offer to convert outstanding TO2 warrants into shares.
  • SciBase announced the expansion of its patent portfolio.
  • A Nomination Committee has been appointed for SciBase Holding's Annual General Meeting in 2026.
  • An EGM was held on December 5, 2025.

Important events after the end of the period

  • SciBase announced the outcome of the offer to repurchase outstanding warrants of series TO 2. In total, 83.9% of the TO2 holders accepted the offer.
  • SciBase announced the outcome of the performed rights issue, where the issue was subscribed to 96.4% and provides the company with approximately SEK 80 million before issue costs.
  • A new study demonstrates that Nevisense can predict atopic dermatitis in Newborns.
  • A recalculation of the terms for the remaining TO 2 warrants has been carried out after the completion of the rights issue.
  • Nevisense (EIS) Included in the US NCCN Guidelines for Melanoma which supports the use of EIS in the detection of melanoma.
  • SciBase receives approval by FDA for extended labelling in the US.

Financial overview

Oct 1 - Dec 31Jan 1 - Dec 31
THE GROUP20252024*20252024*
Net sales, SEK ths12 4758 59840 46129 705
Gross margin, %63,0%68,5%67,0%71,0%
Equity/Asset ratio, %12,8%59,4%12,8%59,4%
Net indebtness, multiple6,840,686,840,68
Cash equivalents, SEK ths22 60411 24522 60411 245
Cashflow from operating activities, SEK ths-20 824-12 548-84 579-57 383
Earnings per share (before and after dilution), SEK-0,06-0,10-0,24-0,37
Shareholder's equity per share, SEK0,020,170,020,21
Average number of shares, 000'414 183219 538360 357177 994
Number of shares at closing of period, 000'414 183219 538414 183219 538
Share price at end of period, SEK0,290,410,290,41
Number of sold electrodes, pieces28 63417 13286 18062 210
Average number of employees43303728
*for information around restatement see page 7 of pdf report

This information is information that SciBase Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on March 13, 2026.

This interim report report has not been subject to review by the Company's auditors

Contact person:

Michael Colérus, CFO, +46 70 341 34 72

For additional information, please contact: Pia Renaudin, CEO, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA):
DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)
Tel: +46 8 588 68 570
Email: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About SciBase and Nevisense
SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.