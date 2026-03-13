Anzeige
Freitag, 13.03.2026
WKN: 938050 | ISIN: FI0009008650 | Ticker-Symbol: EPL
13.03.26 | 10:31
8,240 Euro
+1,73 % +0,140
Etteplan Oyj: Inside information: Etteplan has concluded the change negotiations in its Software and Embedded Solutions service area

Etteplan Oyj, Stock Exchange Release/Inside information, March 13, 2026 at 9.00 a.m. (EET)

Inside information: Etteplan has concluded the change negotiations in its Software and Embedded Solutions service area

Etteplan has concluded the change negotiations initiated on February 10, 2026, in its Software and Embedded Solutions service area. The change negotiations concerned all employees in the Software and Embedded Solutions service area in Finland, a total of 336 employees. At the start of the negotiations, the company estimated that the planned measures could lead to the termination of employment of up to 40 employees and, in addition to temporary layoffs already implemented, to the indefinite or part-time temporary layoff of up to 30 employees.

As a result of the decisions made, the employment of up to 28 employees will be terminated. The terminations are intended to be implemented by March 31, 2026. In addition, the company will indefinitely or temporarily lay off 35 employees until further notice. During the negotiations, a very constructive dialogue with employee representatives helped identify solutions that reduced the need for terminations and enabled the use of indefinite or temporary layoffs instead.

Discussions with employee representatives also addressed employees' commitment to developing their professional capabilities as part of the structural transformation of the industry. It was agreed that the employer will provide support for competence development.

The aim of the change negotiations was to adjust the operations of the service area to the challenging market situation and weakened demand. Another objective was to align the service area's competence base with the structural changes in the industry driven by artificial intelligence and to accelerate the implementation of Etteplan's strategy.

In Espoo, March 13, 2026

Etteplan Oyj


Further information:
Outi Torniainen, SVP, Marketing and Communications, tel. +358 10 307 3302


DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.etteplan.com

Etteplan in brief

Etteplan is a growing technology service company with the purpose of bringing people and technology together to change things for the better. Together with our customers, we are building a world where every system, process, and product can be made smarter, more efficient, and more sustainable. Our customers include world's leading companies in the manufacturing industry. In 2025, we had a revenue of EUR 361.4 million and around 4,000 professionals in Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Denmark and China. Etteplan's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd under the ETTE ticker. www.etteplan.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
