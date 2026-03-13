Combining the UK's most trusted credit score with aggregated, anonymised data to give consumers contextual insights for better financial decisions

This marks Experian's latest step in promoting transparency and learning around credit scores, reinforcing its mission to "better your score, better your story"

The new Experian Credit Score app is searchable in ChatGPT via @Experian UK

Experian, the data and technology company, today announced the launch of the UK's first ever credit score app within ChatGPT apps introducing a new postcode based credit score comparison tool that brings Experian's trusted data directly into one of the world's most widely used AI platforms.

The tool uses aggregated and anonymised Experian Credit Score data, the UK's most trusted score, to show how typical scores compare across postcode areas and age groups. In a few seconds, consumers can see local and demographic score averages, providing helpful context as part of everyday financial education.

As more people turn to conversational AI for quick, clear answers on financial topics, Experian's partnership ensures they can now access reliable score insights in a format that is simple and fast.

The new tool offers:

Local and age-based benchmarks : average credit scores by age and postcode.

: average credit scores by age and postcode. Easy sign-up: a simple route for consumers to check their Experian credit score when they're ready.

a simple route for consumers to check their Experian credit score when they're ready. More intuitive financial guidance: A conversational experience that helps more people feel confident and in control, offering an accessible way for the 92% of adults with low financial capability to engage with financial information at their own pace.1

This launch is a significant moment in Experian's strategy to deliver secure, intelligent experiences across external AI platforms. With 18-34-year-olds making up more than half of ChatGPT's user base yet being among the least likely to have checked their credit score, the tool creates a valuable new pathway into financial education for younger consumers.

Edu Castro, Managing Director of Experian Consumer Services UK&I, said:"By bringing the power of Experian's trusted data into a leading AI platform, we're giving people a quick and simple way to explore how their credit score compares locally and by age making it easier for them to sign up to Experian to discover their personalised score and insights.

This launch is only the first step, it's an important milestone in our strategy to provide secure, intelligent experiences wherever people choose to engage with us, and a significant step in bringing the UK's most trusted credit score to more people."

By embedding credit score insights directly into ChatGPT, Experian is enabling more people to engage with financial information in a familiar, accessible environment.

