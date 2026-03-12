Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.: Allogene Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Business Update

Pivotal, Randomized Phase 2 ALPHA3 Trial with Cemacabtagene Ansegedleucel (Cema-Cel) in First Line (1L) Consolidation in Large B-Cell Lymphoma (LBCL) Positions Company at the Forefront of MRD-Guided 1L Consolidation Treatment in Both Academic and Community Cancer Centers, and Advances a Broader Delivery of CAR T at Biologic-Like Scale Interim Futility Analysis Evaluating MRD Clearance and Early Safety Results Planned for April 2026

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T) products for cancer and autoimmune disease, today provided corporate updates and reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

"Allogene is approaching a pivotal inflection point, with the first interim data of cema-cel's ALPHA3 trial just weeks away," said David Chang, M.D., Ph.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Allogene. "We designed ALPHA3 to answer a bold question: can early, MRD-guided allogeneic CAR T prevent relapse in LBCL? We believe that this trial will answer that question and has the potential to mark one of the most significant advances in the field in decades. Importantly, through ALPHA3 we are working to demonstrate that allogeneic CAR T can move beyond academic settings and be delivered at biologic-like scale. Beyond oncology, ALLO-329 demonstrates how our Dagger technology may redefine the delivery of CAR T in autoimmune disease. Supported by a cash runway into 2028, we are focused on disciplined execution and delivering transformative data across our portfolio."

Cema-Cel: Pivotal Phase 2 ALPHA3 1L Consolidation Trial in LBCL

Allogene's lead program, cemacabtagene ansegedleucel (cema-cel), is being evaluated in the pivotal, randomized Phase 2 ALPHA3 trial, the first study designed to test whether early, MRD-guided consolidation with cema-cel can prevent recurrence of large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL).

ALPHA3 seamlessly integrates cema-cel as a "7th cycle" of first-line therapy, without altering existing first-line treatment workflows, enabling early, MRD-guided treatment intervention for patients at high risk of relapse. The trial is enrolling patients across more than 60 activated clinical trial sites, including sites outside the United States, spanning both academic and community cancer centers. This broad site footprint is designed to enhance patient access, particularly as the majority of LBCL patients in the U.S. are treated in community settings.

The interim futility analysis in April 2026 will compare MRD clearance rates between cema-cel after standard fludarabine and cyclophosphamide (FC) lymphodepletion versus observation (12 patients in each cohort). The update will also include a summary of safety outcomes and additional information about screening and treatment patterns across the trial site footprint. Clearance of MRD in 25-30% more patients assigned to the cema-cel arm compared to those in the observation arm may indicate a proof of concept that early treatment of MRD+ disease could improve long term outcomes.

ALLO-329: Purpose-Built Allogeneic CAR T for Autoimmune Disease with Built-In Lymphodepletion

ALLO-329 is a next-generation, dual-targeted CD19/CD70 AlloCAR T therapy that incorporates Allogene's proprietary Dagger technology. Dagger is designed to provide built-in, targeted lymphodepletion by selectively eliminating activated CD70-positive T cells responsible for rejecting AlloCAR T products. This approach is intended to enable robust expansion and persistence of allogeneic CAR T cells, while potentially reducing or eliminating the need for conventional cytotoxic lymphodepletion.

The Phase 1 RESOLUTION trial is a 3+3 dose-escalation study enrolling patients across multiple autoimmune indications, including systemic lupus erythematosus, lupus nephritis, scleroderma, and inflammatory myositis. The trial is evaluating up to four dose levels, beginning at 20 million CAR T cells, in two parallel cohorts: one receiving reduced lymphodepletion consisting of cyclophosphamide only and one receiving no lymphodepletion. For context, competitive CAR T programs are evaluating dose levels ranging from approximately 150 million cells (autologous) to nearly 1 billion cells (allogeneic).

Initial data from the patients treated in the first dosing cohort are expected in June 2026. The planned data update is expected to include translational data, including disease-related biomarkers, CAR T expansion, immune reconstitution, and early clinical outcomes.

If successful, ALLO-329 could open one of the largest new markets in cell therapy, where scalable manufacturing, tolerability profile, and accessibility to rheumatologists become critical competitive differentiators.

ALLO-316: TRAVERSE Trial in RCC

ALLO-316 remains the only allogeneic CAR T therapy to show clinically significant response rates and meaningful durability of response in a metastatic solid tumor. The TRAVERSE trial in renal cell carcinoma has completed enrollment in its Phase 1b cohort and the Company is currently exploring partnering opportunities to advance the asset.

2025 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results

Research and development expenses were $28.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, which includes $2.5 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense. For the full year of 2025, research and development expenses were $150.2 million, which includes $12.9 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

General and administrative expenses were $13.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, which includes $5.6 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense. For the full year of 2025, general and administrative expenses were $56.8 million, which includes $24.7 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $38.8 million, or $0.17 per share, including non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $8.1 million. For the full year of 2025, net loss was $190.9 million, or $0.87 per share, including non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $37.6 million and non-cash impairment of long-lived asset expense of $2.4 million.

The Company had $258.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments as of December 31, 2025.





Based on its cash, cash equivalents, and investments as of December 31, 2025, the Company has extended its cash runway into the first quarter of 2028. This extension reflects disciplined expense management, focused investment in advancing the ALPHA3 and RESOLUTION programs, the return of $23.7 million in escrow funds in February 2026 related to the favorable outcome in Servier's arbitration with Cellectis, and the prudent, opportunistic use of the Company's at-the-market (ATM) facility.

Guidance for operating cash expense in 2026 is expected to be approximately $150 million. GAAP Operating Expenses are expected to be approximately $210 million, including estimated non-cash stock-based compensation expense of approximately $35 million. These estimates exclude any impact from potential business development activities.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share data)

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Collaboration revenue - related party - - - - - - - 22 Operating expenses: Research and development 28,632 44,972 150,152 192,299 General and administrative 13,772 15,518 56,781 65,205 Impairment of long-lived asset - 2,382 15,717 Total operating expenses 42,404 60,490 209,315 273,221 Loss from operations (42,404 - (60,490 - (209,315 - (273,199 - Other income (expense), net: Interest and other income, net 3,660 3,027 19,289 20,153 Interest expense (313 - (81 - (1,075 - (181 - Other income (expense), net 247 (1,952 - 215 (3,920 - Total other income (expense), net 3,594 994 18,429 16,052 Loss before income taxes (38,810 - (59,496 - (190,886 - (257,147 - Income tax expense - (443 - - (443 - Net loss (38,810 - (59,939 - (190,886 - (257,590 - Net loss per share, basic and diluted - (0.17 - - (0.28 - - (0.87 - - (1.32 - Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 226,030,991 210,572,295 220,622,669 194,811,756

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA



As of December 31, 2025

As of December 31, 2024

Cash, cash equivalents and investments - 258,253 - 373,149 Total assets 415,905 548,710 Total liabilities 123,363 126,531 Total stockholders' equity 292,542 422,179



