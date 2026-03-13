Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging restaurant brands, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest Rosie's Burgers ("Rosie's") restaurant, opening this Saturday, March 14th, 2026, at 7165 Chebucto Road, Halifax, Nova Scotia. This opening marks Rosie's 14th location open nationwide in Canada, its second in Atlantic Canada representing another key milestone in Rosie's continued national expansion.

Rosie's is a boutique quick-service restaurant brand known for its signature smash burgers, golden fries, poutine, onion rings, and classic milkshakes - delivering nostalgic flavours in vibrant, neighborhood-driven locations.

This location is owned and operated by an established multi-unit Rosie's franchisee, underscoring Happy Belly's strategy of aligning with experienced operators who bring strong execution, local market insight, and meaningful long-term growth potential to the platform.

"Opening our 14th Rosie's location, and our second in Nova Scotia and Atlantic Canada, marks another important milestone in the brand's continued expansion across Canada," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly Food Group. "Halifax has proven to be a strong market for Rosie's, and this Chebucto Road location demonstrates our disciplined approach to growth through high-quality real estate and experienced franchise operators with deep community ties."

"Our franchise model is built to scale alongside experienced operators who share our commitment to operational excellence and guest experience," added Sean Black. "This opening further validates both the strength of the Rosie's concept and the opportunity we see across Atlantic Canada. We believe the brand is well positioned to continue expanding in markets supported by favourable demographics, recurring daily demand, and strong neighbourhood fundamentals."

"With 14 locations now open and more than 111 in development across key Canadian provinces, the Rosie's brand is positioned to scale rapidly in the years ahead. These openings contribute to Happy Belly's broader portfolio of 666 contractually committed retail franchise locations across multiple emerging brands in various stages of development, construction, and operation. Our dual expansion strategy of combining franchised growth with targeted corporate store openings, reinforces our commitment to accelerating our brands development as we advance our mission to become a predictable and disciplined growth company, Canada's #1 restaurant consolidator."

"We are just getting started," added Sean Black.

About Rosie's Burgers

Deliciously handcrafted smashed burgers, golden fries, and classic milkshakes. Rosie's is your neighborhood burger shop serving up nostalgic flavours you know, love, and crave. From our Smashburger's and French fries to strawberry shakes and onion rings-we're all about keeping things simple and perfecting tradition. Because the classics were made classic for a reason.

Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands. The Company's portfolio includes Heal Wellness, Rosie's Burgers, Yolks Breakfast, Via Cibo Italian Street Food, and others.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is dened in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries.

Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update

forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure lings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

