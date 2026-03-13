

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - A dangerous criminal who was on the run after murdering two female victims in the U.S. nearly two years ago, has been captured in Mexico within just two hours of being added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.



Samuel Ramirez Jr., 33, of Federal Way, Washington, was arrested without incident on Tuesday in Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico, only one hour and 13 minutes after being announced as the 538th addition to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. The previous record for shortest arrest time was Billie Austin Bryant, arrested in 1969 two hours after being added to the list.



He was deported from Mexico to the United States to face murder charges in King County Superior Court. Ramirez Jr. returned to Washington state Wednesday night. He will be arraigned approximately two weeks after he is booked into jail in King County, Washington, the Department of Justice said in a press release.



Samuel Ramirez Jr. was wanted for his alleged involvement in the murders of two female victims on May 21, 2023, at the Stars Bar and Grill in Federal Way, Washington. A third person was also injured in the shooting. After the homicide, Ramirez Jr., who was considered armed and dangerous, fled the country.



On May 24, 2023, the King County Superior Court in Washington issued an arrest warrant for Ramirez Jr. after he was charged with murder.



On November 14, 2025, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Ramirez Jr. in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington after he was charged with Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution.



On December 10, 2025, the FBI announced a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction. On March 10, the FBI increased that amount and offered up to a $1 million reward. Ramirez Jr. was the first new individual added to the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List to receive the new standard reward amount of up to $1 million.



'This arrest is an important step toward justice for the victims, Jessyca Hohn and Katie Duhnke, and toward bringing some measure of closure to their families and our community,' said Federal Way Police Chief Andy Hwang. 'We remain committed to ensuring that the suspect is held fully accountable.'



