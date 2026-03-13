

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation remained stable in February as initially estimated, final data from the statistical office INE showed Friday.



Consumer prices rose 2.3 percent year-on-year, the same rate of growth as seen in January and also matched the flash estimate published on February 27. A similar lower rate was last reported in June 2025.



EU harmonized inflation rose slightly to 2.5 percent from 2.4 percent in the prior month. The rate came in line with the preliminary estimate.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.4 percent, offsetting January's 0.4 percent fall. Similarly, the harmonized index of consumer prices gained 0.4 percent after falling 0.8 percent a month ago. The monthly declines in both the CPI and HICP matched preliminary estimates.



