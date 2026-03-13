Classover Holdings Inc.: Classover Announces Strategic Robotics Education Collaboration with Walimaker to Expand AI and Robotics Learning Programs

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 13, 2026 / Classover Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ) ("Classover" or the "Company"), a leading provider in K-12 educational AI, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Walimaker, a robotics education company specializing in robotics programming curriculum and technology-enabled STEM learning systems.

The collaboration represents a further step in Classover's strategy to expand into robotics and AI-driven education experiences. By combining Classover's education platform, learning centers, and summer camp channels with Wallmaker's robotics curriculum and hands-on engineering systems, the companies plan to explore introducing robotics education programs to the North American K-12 market.

Robotics programming and artificial intelligence are increasingly becoming foundational skills for the next generation of students. Through this collaboration, Classover plans to develop robotics learning experiences that combine programming, engineering design, and hands-on experimentation, allowing students to build and program robots while learning core STEM concepts. The programs are designed to integrate robotics hardware, software programming, and project-based learning into engaging educational experiences for K-12 students.

Walimaker has developed a robotics education ecosystem that integrates robotics kits, programming curriculum, and project-based learning modules designed to help students develop engineering thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills. The platform focuses on combining robotics construction with programming and AI concepts, allowing students to learn through practical experimentation and interactive projects.

Walimaker believes its robotics education programs have been implemented in more than 600 learning centers and partnerships with numerous schools and educational institutions, serving hundreds of thousands of students through robotics and programming education initiatives.

Classover believes robotics education represents a rapidly growing segment of the global education technology market. As automation, robotics, and artificial intelligence continue to transform industries worldwide, educational programs that combine coding, engineering, and creative problem solving are increasingly important in preparing students for future technology-driven careers.

The collaboration with Walimaker seeks to further develop Classover's broader strategy to expand beyond traditional online education and develop hybrid learning experiences that combine digital learning platforms with hands-on technology programs. By integrating robotics education with its existing learning ecosystem, Classover aims to provide students with immersive STEM learning opportunities while exploring new growth opportunities in robotics and AI education.

The Memorandum of Understanding reflects the parties' intention to collaborate on robotics education initiatives and does not constitute a legally binding agreement. Any formal commercial arrangements between the companies will be subject to future definitive agreements.

About Walimaker

Walimaker is a robotics education platform specializing in robotics programming curriculum, educational robotics hardware, and STEAM learning systems designed to help students develop engineering thinking, programming skills, and innovation capabilities.

About Classover

Classover Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ) is an AI-driven education technology company transforming extensive live teaching experience into proprietary AI-powered learning systems. By integrating artificial intelligence, AI agents, and robotics, Classover is building the next generation of global education infrastructure designed to make learning outcomes measurable, verifiable, and accessible across borders. The Board believes focused investment in AI, intelligent agents, and robotics aligns with the Company's mission and positions it to capture the next wave of educational technology innovation.

