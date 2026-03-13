EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: Correction of a release from 28.01.2026 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



13.03.2026 / 12:49 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: PUMA SE Street: PUMA WAY 1 Postal code: 91074 City: Herzogenaurach

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900GRZ2BQY5ZM9N49

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Correction notice (see Section 10)

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Youmian Ding

Date of birth: 25 Jul 1971

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 26 Jan 2026

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 2,90 % 30,80 % 33,70 % 148.007.926 Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0006969603 0 4.292.229 0,00 % 2,90 % Total 4.292.229 2,90 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Total Return Swap 03.06.2026 04.12.2025-03.06.2026 Cash 2.571.880 1,74 % Share Purchase Agreement n/a n/a Physical 43.014.760 29,06 % Total 45.586.640 30,80 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Youmian Ding % % % Top Bright Assets Limited % % % Shine Well (Far East) Limited % % % Anta International Group Holdings Limited % % % ANTA Sports Products Limited % 30,80 % 33,70 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

The notification of Anta International Group Holdings Limited dated 27 January 2026 (and published on 28 January 2026) is hereby revoked.

Date

10 March 2026





13.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News