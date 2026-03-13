EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



13.03.2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: PUMA SE Street: PUMA WAY 1 Postal code: 91074 City: Herzogenaurach

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900GRZ2BQY5ZM9N49

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: HSBC Holdings plc

City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 26 Jan 2026

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 2.98 % 33.00 % 35.98 % 148007926 Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0006969603 0 4417073 0.00 % 2.98 % Total 4417073 2.98 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Listed Option Single Stock 17.12.2027 150000 0.10 % Custodian - right of use unexercised 2874691 1.94 % SBL Lent 25000 0.02 % Total 3049691 2.06 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Total Return Swap 03.06.2026 04.12.2025 - 03.06.2026 Cash 2571880 1.74 % Share Purchase Agreement n/a n/a Physical 43014760 29.06 % Equity Swap 18.09.2026 - 10.02.2028 18.09.2026 - 10.02.2028 Cash 199749 0.13 % Total 45786389 30.94 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) HSBC Holdings plc % % % HSBC Asia Holdings Limited % % % The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited % % % HSBC International Trustee (Holdings) Pte. Limited % % % HSBC International Trustee Limited % % % Allwealth Assets Limited % % % Talent Trend Investment Limited % % % Anta International Group Holdings Limited % % % ANTA Sports Products Limited % 30.80 % 33.70 % - % % % HSBC Holdings plc % % % HSBC Asia Holdings Limited % % % The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited % % % HSBC International Trustee (Holdings) Pte. Limited % % % HSBC International Trustee Limited % % % Top Bright Assets Limited % % % Shine Well (Far East) Limited % % % Anta International Group Holdings Limited % % % ANTA Sports Products Limited % 30.80 % 33.70 % - % % % HSBC Holdings plc % % % HSBC Bank plc % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

12 March 2026





