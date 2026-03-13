

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The pound fell to nearly a 3-1/2-month low of 1.3245 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 1.3370.



Against the euro and the yen, the pound dropped to a 2-day low of 0.8651 and a 4-day low of 211.17 from early highs of 0.8620 and 212.88, respectively.



Moving away from an early near 1-month high of 1.0501 against the Swiss franc, the pound slipped to a 4-day low of 1.0439.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.31 against the greenback, 0.87 against the euro, 208.00 against the yen and 1.03 against the franc.



