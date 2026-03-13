Lifeward Ltd.: Lifeward Receives Shareholder Approval to Close on Strategic Partnership with Oramed-Creating Diversified Biomedical Company

Positions Lifeward as a diversified biomedical innovation company with clear path to profitability

Integration of Oramed's POD oral delivery technology expands Lifeward into biotech markets while Oramed funds the platform's clinical development

Provides Lifeward access to up to $47 million of capital

HUDSON, Mass. and YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeward Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFWD) ("Lifeward" or the "Company"), a global leader in innovative medical technology to transform the lives of people with physical limitations or disabilities, today announced that its shareholders approved the issuances of ordinary shares of the Company in connection with closing of the Company's previously announced strategic partnership agreement with Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ORMP).

"This is a defining moment in Lifeward's evolution," said Mark Grant, President and CEO of Lifeward. "With this partnership now moving towards closing, we believe Lifeward is uniquely positioned to combine the strength of our proven medical technology platform with the long-term potential of the POD oral delivery technology. We are building a disciplined, diversified biomedical innovation company that we believe can deliver both near-term financial performance and meaningful long-term growth opportunities for shareholders."

Grant continued, "We remain focused on driving profitability across our core neuro-rehabilitation business while selectively investing in complementary technologies that have the potential to reshape major therapeutic markets. This transaction provides the strategic foundation and financial framework to pursue that vision."

Under the terms of the agreement, Lifeward is integrating Oramed's proprietary Protein Oral Delivery (POD) technology platform while Oramed acquires a significant equity ownership interest in Lifeward through a combination of ordinary shares and prefunded warrants. The investment structure provides Lifeward with potential access to up to approximately $47 million of capital from Oramed and another investor through equity, convertible notes, milestone-based funding, and warrant coverage.

Strengthening Lifeward's Path to Profitability While Expanding Strategic Opportunities

The strategic partnership is intended to provide Lifeward with additional financial resources and strategic flexibility as it continues to execute on its path to profitability driven by its established medical technology product portfolio, including the ReWalk exoskeleton and AlterG anti-gravity systems, as well as its recently acquired powered upper body exoskeleton.

At the same time, the integration of the POD platform will give Lifeward exposure to a large and expanding biotechnology opportunity focused on enabling oral delivery of biologic drugs that currently require injection.

The POD technology is designed to allow therapeutic proteins, such as insulin, to be delivered orally by enabling them to pass through the gastrointestinal tract and into the bloodstream, potentially transforming treatment approaches for multiple chronic diseases.

The POD platform has already been evaluated in clinical development programs focused on diabetes, including ORMD-0801, a potential oral insulin therapy. Diabetes alone represents a global market exceeding $80 billion annually, with injectable insulin representing a substantial portion of that market.

Under a clinical trial management agreement to be entered into at closing, Oramed will retain responsibility for managing and funding the POD platform's clinical development program. This structure will allow Lifeward to maintain operational focus on growing its existing MedTech business while retaining meaningful exposure to the potential upside of the biotechnology platform.

Framework for a Diversified Biomedical Company

With the closing of the transaction, Lifeward will become a biomedical portfolio company focused on three core priorities:

Driving sustainable profitability from its existing FDA-cleared MedTech product portfolio, including the ReWalk and AlterG product lines

Deploying capital selectively toward innovative assets with defined development milestones and strong risk-adjusted return potential-the recent acquisition of a powered upper body exoskeleton with AI capabilities designed to restore function to stroke survivors is a prime example of technology-platform fit that is expected to be highly accretive

Building a diversified biomedical portfolio that balances near-term revenue generation with long-term biotechnology innovation opportunities

Lifeward anticipates closing the transaction following the satisfaction of additional customary closing conditions.

About Lifeward

Lifeward designs, develops, and commercializes life-changing solutions that span the continuum of care in physical rehabilitation and recovery, delivering proven functional and health benefits in clinical settings as well as in the home and community. Our mission at Lifeward is to relentlessly drive innovation to change the lives of individuals with physical limitations or disabilities. We are committed to delivering groundbreaking solutions that empower individuals to do what they love. The Lifeward portfolio features innovative products including the ReWalk Exoskeleton, the AlterG Anti-Gravity system, the MyoCycle FES System, and the ReStore Exo-Suit.

Founded in 2001, Lifeward has operations in the United States, Israel, and Germany. For more information on the Lifeward mission and product portfolio, please visit GoLifeward.com.

Lifeward, ReWalk, ReStore and Alter G are registered trademarks of Lifeward Ltd. and/or its affiliates.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 concerning Lifeward, Oramed, the strategic investment and partnership agreement with Oramed (collectively, the "Proposed Transactions") and other matters. Such forward-looking statements may include projections regarding the Company's future performance and other statements that are not statements of historical fact and, in some cases, may be identified by words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future," "will," "should," "would," "seek" and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ from the statements contained herein may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

