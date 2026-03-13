

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Attorney General Pamela Bondi and Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy have announced that the Justice Department, on behalf of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), has filed suit to stop California from imposing an illegal electric vehicle mandate through what are effectively state-specific mileage requirements for car manufacturers.



This case challenges the state's regulations as preempted under the Energy Policy and Conservation Act, which makes NHTSA the exclusive regulator of fuel economy in the United States. Federal law prohibits individual states from adopting regulations related to fuel economy.



California's scheme would force carmakers to radically revamp their production lines nationwide to meet standards more stringent than the national standards adopted by NHTSA. The deviation would send car prices through the roof, restrict consumer choice, and undermine interstate commerce.



'Oppressive, expensive electric vehicle mandates drive up costs for American consumers and violate federal law,' said Pamela Bondi. 'California is using unlawful policies from the last administration to create exorbitant costs for our citizens - this Department of Justice is proud to stand with President Trump and Secretary Duffy to bring litigation that will make life more affordable for American consumers.'



'I was proud to stand alongside President Trump to unveil our plan to eliminate the Biden-Buttigieg EV mandate and allow auto manufacturers to produce cars American families actually want to buy at a more affordable price. But Gavin Newsom is determined to continue pushing Democrat's radical EV fantasy - even if doing so is illegal,' said Secretary Duffy.



'This litigation will help automakers design and produce cars and trucks to meet one federal fuel economy regulation,' said NHTSA Administrator Jonathan Morrison.



