

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against most major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The euro fell to an 8-day low of 182.30 against the yen, from an early high of 183.65.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the euro slipped to a 7-month low of 1.1433 and a 4-day low of 1.5621 from early highs of 1.1530 and 1.5706, respectively.



The euro dropped to a 1-week low of 0.9022 against the Swiss franc, from an early 1-week high of 0.9055.



If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 181.00 against the yen, 1.13 against the greenback, 1.55 against the loonie and 0.88 against the franc.



