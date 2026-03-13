Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics' CleanTech Successfully Integrated Into Cummins Engine Maintenance

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 13, 2026 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications, today announced the successful integration of its CleanTech laser cleaning system into engine maintenance processes at a Cummins facility. This deployment marks a continued relationship with Cummins, building on a prior deployment with another division of the company.

"We are excited to work with Cummins again and to see our CleanTech system implemented into their operations," said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. "It's always great to see our technology helping teams refurbish and maintain critical equipment. At the end of the day, our mission is simple - provide a cleaner, more sustainable way to get the job done while helping extend the life of valuable machinery."

Laser cleaning is well-suited for large-scale maintenance operations like those performed by Cummins, a global power solutions leader that manufactures and services diesel and natural gas engines used across transportation, energy, and industrial sectors worldwide. The technology removes rust, carbon buildup, and coatings with precision while preserving the underlying metal, making it ideal for refurbishing high-value components. Because it requires no chemicals or abrasive media, laser cleaning also reduces waste and supports more sustainable maintenance practices.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) is a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications. The Company develops and manufactures advanced laser technologies used in cleaning, surface preparation, and precision material processing across demanding operating environments. Laser Photonics serves a broad range of end markets, including defense and government, aerospace, energy, maritime, automotive, and advanced manufacturing. Through a combination of internal development, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships, the Company continues to expand its product portfolio and address new applications where performance, efficiency, and environmental considerations are critical. For more information, please visit https://laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. We encourage readers to review the "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

