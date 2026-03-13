

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment improved in global markets amidst an easing in crude oil prices on Friday. Market spotlight is also on the PCE-based inflation readings and other key economic readings due from the U.S. on Friday morning. However lingering concerns about the Middle East war as well as its impact on energy prices, economic growth and monetary policy weighed on overall market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are currently trading in the green. Benchmarks in Europe are also trading on a mostly positive note. Earlier, Asian markets had finished trading with losses.



The dollar index has strengthened further. Bond yields are trading on a mixed note. Both the crude oil benchmarks are trading with overnight losses of more than 1 percent. Brent has however rallied more than 46 percent in the past month whereas WTI crude has surged almost 49 percent during the same period.



Gold prices have slipped. Cryptocurrencies are trading firmly in positive territory.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 46,908.30, up 0.49% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,703.70, up 0.47% Germany's DAX at 23,592.70, up 0.09% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,317.66, up 0.12% France's CAC 40 at 7,983.84, down 0.01% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,756.70, up 0.14% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 53,819.61, down 1.16% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,617.10, down 0.14% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,095.45, down 0.81% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,465.60, down 0.98% South Korea's KOSPI at 5,487.24, down 1.72%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1467, down 0.38% GBP/USD at 1.3260, down 0.62% USD/JPY at 159.32, down 0.02% AUD/USD at 0.7046, down 0.45% USD/CAD at 1.3668, up 0.19% Dollar Index at 100.13, up 0.39%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.251%, down 0.54% Germany at 2.9456%, up 0.05% France at 3.625%, up 0.28% U.K. at 4.7600%, down 0.21% Japan at 2.245%, up 2.79%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (May) at $99.45, down 1.01%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $93.85, down 1.96%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $5,102.01, down 0.46%. Silver Futures (May) at $83.37, down 2.05%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $72,289.87, up 2.22% Ethereum at $2,120.68, up 2.20% BNB at $666.49, up 2.01% XRP at $1.42, up 2.48% Solana at $90.09, up 3.61%



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News