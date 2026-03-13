Kontron America today announced a strategic partnership with SiMa.ai to bring advanced, production-ready edge AI to industrial markets through the new KBox A-151 EAI platform. At the core of this collaboration is a shared vision: transforming powerful AI silicon into deployable, long-life industrial systems. The KBox A-151 EAI is engineered specifically to empower the integrated SiMa.ai MLSoC Modalix accelerator, delivering more than 50 TOPS of dedicated AI performance within a fully integrated, industrial-grade edge platform.

Rather than treating AI acceleration as a standalone component, Kontron provides the robust, scalable vehicle that allows the SiMa.ai mezzanine technology to operate at its full potential in real-world, mission-critical environments.

Industrial Edge AI Platform with Integrated SiMa.ai Acceleration

The KBox A-151 EAI is a high-performance industrial edge AI computer purpose-built for multimodal control and autonomous systems. Its dual-processor architecture combines 13th Gen Intel Core or Intel Atom processing with deterministic AI inference powered by SiMa.ai. This ensures reliable separation of business logic and edge intelligence for maximum system stability.

Designed for industrial automation, energy, medical technology, and intelligent transportation, the fanless and passively cooled chassis maximizes efficiency without thermal throttling. The platform supports real-time video analytics, GenAI, LLM, LMM, and CNN workloads, along with full end-to-end vision pipelines and multi-sensor integration.

Through seamless integration with the Palette SDK and Edgematic, customers can deploy complex multimodal models quickly using standard ML frameworks, accelerating time to market without costly redesigns.

Partnership Built for Physical AI

This collaboration centers on enabling physical AI at the edge. The KBox A-151 EAI is engineered for real-time multimodal interaction with the physical world, combining vision, audio, and sensor data into actionable intelligence. Flexible I/O, scalable memory, and industrial certifications make it deployment-ready for demanding environments.

By integrating SiMa.ai's MLSoC acceleration into a long-life, secure, and hardened edge platform, Kontron ensures customers gain both breakthrough AI performance and the reliability required for industrial operations.

"Our partnership with SiMa.ai allows us to deliver not just AI capability, but a complete industrial platform that enables it to thrive. The KBox A-151 EAI ensures customers can deploy powerful edge AI with confidence, longevity, and operational reliability," says RJ Mclaren.

Live Demonstration at Embedded World

Kontron America and SiMa.ai will showcase a live demonstration of the KBox A-151 EAI at Embedded World in the Kontron booth.

Are you smarter than our KBox Edge AI?

Ask it anything. Explore multimodal performance. Put the brain to work and see real-time multimodal AI inference in action. The live demo highlights how the partnership transforms advanced AI acceleration into practical, industrial-ready intelligence at the edge.

For more information about the KBox A-151 EAI and the Kontron-SiMa.ai partnership, visit the Kontron booth at Embedded World, hall 3, booth 159.

Follow Kontron:

Kontron on LinkedIn

News about Kontron can also be found in the official Kontron blog

About Kontron

Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. With the acquisition of Katek SE in early 2024, Kontron significantly strengthens its portfolio with the new GreenTec division, focusing on solar energy and eMobility, and grows to around 7,000 employees in over 20 countries worldwide. Kontron is listed on the SDAX and TecDAX of the German Stock Exchange.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260312555878/en/

Contacts:

Tayler Pignolet

tayler.pignolet@kontron.com