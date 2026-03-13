Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc Announces Annual Financial Report

COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC FILES ANNUAL REPORT AND FORM 20-F

UXBRIDGE, ENGLAND / ACCESS Newswire / March 13, 2026 / Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc ("CCEP") (ticker symbol CCEP) announces that, on 13 March 2026, it filed its 2025 Annual Report and Form 20-F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing includes CCEP's audited results for the year ended 31 December 2025. The unaudited fourth-quarter and full year results for the period ended 31 December 2025 were released on 17 February 2026.

The 2025 Annual Report and Form 20-F is available on CCEP's website at https://ir.cocacolaep.com/financial-reports-and-results/annual-reports and also online at www.sec.gov.

A copy of the 2025 Annual Report and Form 20-F will be available shortly at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Printed copies of the Annual Report and Form 20-F will be posted free of charge to those shareholders who have requested it on or around 16 April 2026.

CONTACTS

Company Secretariat Clare Wardle

clare.wardle@ccep.com Investor Relations Sarah Willett

sarah.willett@ccep.com Media Relations Shanna Wendt

mediaenquiries@ccep.com

ABOUT CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is one of the world's leading consumer goods companies. We make, move and sell some of the world's most loved brands - serving nearly 600 million consumers and helping over 4 million customers across 31 countries grow.

We combine the strength and scale of a large, multi-national business with an expert, local knowledge of the customers we serve and communities we support.

The Company is currently listed on Euronext Amsterdam, NASDAQ, London Stock Exchange and on the Spanish Stock Exchanges, and a constituent of both the NASDAQ 100 and FTSE 100 indices, trading under the symbol CCEP (ISIN No. GB00BDCPN049).

For more information about CCEP, please visit www.cocacolaep.com and follow CCEP on LinkedIn

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/coca-cola-europacific-partners-plc-announces-annual-financial-report-1147382