Peak Energy says it will deploy the first sodium-ion battery in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) with RWE Americas in eastern Wisconsin, using passively cooled grid-scale storage that cuts auxiliary power use by 90% and lowers lifetime storage costs by $70/kWh.From ESS News The Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) will receive its first sodium-ion battery thanks to a dual pilot project from battery company Peak Energy and global energy company RWE Americas. The project comes a mere eight months after Peak Energy deployed the largest grid-scale sodium-ion storage system ...

