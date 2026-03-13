GlobalData says global renewable capacity will more than double to 8.4 TW by 2031, with PV reaching nearly 6 TW, a 13% compound annual growth rate from 2025 levels of 4.1 TW. GlobalData says global renewable capacity will more than double to 8.4 TW by 2031, with PV reaching nearly 6 TW, a 13% compound annual growth rate from 2025 levels of 4.1 TW. The "Renewable Energy: Strategic Intelligence" report says solar has become the main driver of global renewable expansion due to falling costs and supportive energy transition policies. PV generation reached 2,800 TWh in 2025, surpassing wind generation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...