

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization jumped more than 4 percent in the past 24 hours amidst strong gains in Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP and Solana that together account for close to 79 percent of the overall market. Ethereum dazzled with an overnight surge of 5.2 percent whereas Bitcoin added 4.5 percent in the past 24 hours.



The bullish momentum and a short squeeze in crypto markets comes amidst a slide in the global prices of crude oil, as well as net inflows to U.S.-listed Bitcoin and Ethereum Spot ETF products. Markets also digested the updates to the Fed's preferred PCE-based inflation readings in January that aligned with market forecasts and the second update to fourth quarter GDP readings that witnessed a sharp downward revision. The accretion in market capitalization is despite the strength of the U.S. Dollar and the mixed pattern of movements in global bond yields.



The CMC Fear and Greed Index, a proprietary tool developed by CoinMarketCap to measure the prevailing sentiment in the cryptocurrency market remained in the 'fear' territory but jumped to 37, from 28 a day earlier and 20 a week earlier.



Data from Coinglass shows short positions surpassing long positions in the 24-hour liquidation statistics, implying a short squeeze. Crypto liquidations - forced closure of a trader's leveraged position by an exchange or lending protocol for insufficient funds (margin or collateral) to cover potential losses - in the past 24 hours stood at $371 million comprising long positions of $72 million and short positions of $300 million.



Brent Oil Futures for May settlement is currently trading at $99.87, implying overnight decline of 0.59 percent whereas Crude Oil WTI for April settlement is currently trading at $94.54 portending overnight losses of 1.24 percent.



Amidst the developments, overall crypto market capitalization has increased 4.4 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.5 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume also increased more than 25 percent to $120 billion. Only four of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent whereas around 75 are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent.



Cryptocurrencies associated with AI & Big Data surged 6.7 percent amidst 32nd ranked Bittensor (TAO) jumping 18.7 percent overnight. Meme category cryptos witnessed an addition of 6.6 percent in market capitalization boosted by the overnight jump of 52 percent in 57th ranked OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP). Market capitalization of the cryptocurrencies identified for U.S. Strategic Crypto Reserve gained 5.1 percent overnight. The Made in America cryptocurrencies recorded an overnight addition of more than 4 percent in market capitalization.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 4.5 percent higher at $73,329.09. The current price is around 42 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has gained 6.2 percent in the past week but is still saddled with losses of 16 percent till date in 2026. The 24-hour trading ranged between $73,478.37 and $69,402.16.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows declining to $53 million on Thursday from $115 million on Wednesday and $247 million on Tuesday. Market leader iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) recorded net inflows of $46 million followed by Fidelity Wise origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) that recorded net inflows of $15 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 13th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Ethereum (ETH) leaped 5.2 percent overnight as it traded at $2,185.11. The leading alternate coin is trading 56 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $2,196.80 and $2,039.39.



Ethereum's surge comes amidst the launch of BlackRock's Ethereum ETF with staking on Nasdaq that combines exposure to ETH and rewards in a single product.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows rising to $72 million on Thursday from $57 million on Wednesday and $13 million on Tuesday. Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) topped with inflows of $52 million followed by iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) that recorded inflows of $19 million.



The rally has helped Ethereum jump seven notches to the 64th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) gained 3.2 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $674.93. BNB is now trading 51 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



5th ranked XRP (XRP) added 4.3 percent overnight to trade at $1.44, around 62 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) jumped 5.8 percent overnight to $92.12. SOL's current price is around 69 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall gained 0.29 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2897. The trading price is 34 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) jumped 5.1 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.1001. DOGE is trading 86 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



Cardano regained 10th ranked overall with an overnight surge of 6.35 percent. ADA is currently trading at $0.2791, around 91 percent below the record high of $3.10 touched on September 2, 2021.



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