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WKN: A2PZ0R | ISIN: US75513E1010 | Ticker-Symbol: 5UR
Tradegate
13.03.26 | 16:55
179,62 Euro
+1,70 % +3,00
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RTX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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179,08179,2817:07
178,90179,4217:07
PR Newswire
13.03.2026 14:00 Uhr
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RTX's Raytheon completes $115 million expansion of Alabama missile integration facility

Expansion to increase facility's integration and delivery capacity by more than 50%

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has completed a 26,000 square-foot expansion of its Redstone Raytheon Missile Integration Facility, backed by a $115 million capital investment that will increase the facility's integration and delivery capacity by over 50% and grow the company's footprint in the state to more than 2,200 employees.

"This expansion marks an important step in our ability to deliver more missiles to our customers faster, and our investment here demonstrates our commitment to making that a reality," said Barbara Borgonovi, president of Naval Power at Raytheon. "With this significant expansion complete, we are well-positioned to help our customers stay ahead of emerging threats and strengthen the nation's defense posture."

Since its opening in 2012, the Redstone Raytheon facility has become a cornerstone of the company's missile production and integration capabilities, including nine variants of the Standard Missile family and other advanced weapon systems. The latest expansion highlights the company's ongoing investment in capacity growth and production acceleration to meet both urgent and long-term demands for critical munitions.

"Raytheon's continued investment in North Alabama strengthens both our local economy and our nation's defense. This expansion will ensure our men and women in uniform have the advanced missile capabilities they need, when they need them, while supporting high-quality jobs in our community," said U.S. Representative Dale Strong (AL-5). "This milestone reflects the critical role the Huntsville region plays in America's defense industrial base and demonstrates what can be achieved when we work together to keep our nation safe and prepared for the challenges ahead."

Last month, Raytheon announced five landmark framework agreements with the U.S. Department of War to significantly increase production capacity and speed deliveries of critical munitions. Production under these agreements will be completed at Raytheon facilities in Tucson, Ariz., Huntsville, Ala., and Andover, Mass.

About Raytheon
Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected] .

SOURCE RTX

© 2026 PR Newswire
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