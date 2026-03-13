Press release

13 March 2026 - N°05

SCOR SE announces the availability

of its 2025 Universal Registration Document

The 2025 Universal Registration Document of SCOR SE ("SCOR" or the "Company") prepared in ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format) was filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") on 13 March 2026 under number 26-0090.

This document is available on the website of the Company www.scor.com and the website of the AMF www.amf-france.org.

Hard copies of the 2025 Universal Registration Document are also available at SCOR's headquarters, located at the following address:

SCOR SE

5, avenue Kléber

75795 Paris Cedex 16

France

The 2025 Universal Registration Document includes the following information:

the annual financial report;

the report on corporate governance;

the sustainability information and the certification report of this information;

the reports of the statutory auditors on annual and consolidated accounts and information concerning their fees; and

the description of the share buyback program.





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SCOR, a leading global reinsurer







As a leading global reinsurer, SCOR offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying "The Art & Science of Risk", SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.







The Group generated premiums of EUR 18.7 billion in 2025 and serves clients in more than 150 countries from its 35+ offices worldwide.







For more information, visit: www.scor.com



Media Relations

Alexandre Garcia

media@scor.com











Investor Relations

Thomas Fossard

InvestorRelations@scor.com











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All content published by the SCOR group since January 1, 2024, is certified with Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity of this content at wiztrust.com.



General

Figures presented throughout this press release may not add up precisely to the totals in the tables and text. Percentages and percent changes are calculated on complete figures (including decimals); therefore, this press release might contain immaterial differences in sums and percentages due to rounding. Unless otherwise specified, the sources for the business ranking and market positions are internal.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or exchange, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for SCOR securities in any jurisdiction, and should not be construed as such.

Forward-looking statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, assumptions, and information about SCOR's financial condition, results, business, strategy, plans and objectives, including in relation to SCOR's current or future projects.

These statements may be identified by the use of the future tense or conditional mode, or terms such as "estimate", "believe", "anticipate", "aim", "expect", "have the objective", "intend to", "plan", "project", "result in", "should", "may" and other similar expressions.

It should be noted that the achievement of these objectives, forward-looking statements, assumptions and information is dependent on circumstances and facts that may or may not arise in the future.

No guarantee can be given regarding the achievement of these forward-looking statements, assumptions and information. These forward-looking statements, assumptions and information are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements, assumptions and information (including on objectives) may be impacted by known or unknown risks, identified or unidentified uncertainties and other factors that may significantly impact the future results, performance and accomplishments planned or expected by SCOR.

In particular, it should be noted that the full impact of the macroeconomic, financial, geopolitical, climate and regulatory risks on SCOR's business and results cannot be precisely assessed.

Accordingly, all assessments, assumptions, and figures presented in this press release should be considered as estimates based on evolving analyses, and encompass a wide range of theoretical hypotheses, which are highly evolutive.

Information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect SCOR's business is set forth in the 2025 Universal Registration Document filed on March 13, 2026, under number D. 26-0090 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) available on SCOR's website www.scor.com and on the AMF's website www.amf-france.org .

In addition, such forward-looking statements, assumptions and information are not "profit forecasts" within the meaning of Article 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/980.

SCOR does not undertake and has no obligation or intention to complete, update, revise or change these forward-looking statements, assumptions and information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Financial information

The Group's financial information contained in this press release is prepared on the basis of IFRS and interpretations issued and approved by the European Union.

Unless otherwise specified, prior-year balance sheet, income statement items and ratios have not been reclassified.

The calculation of financial ratios (such as return on invested assets, regular income yield, return on equity and combined ratio) is detailed in the Appendices of the presentation related to the financial results for the fourth quarter 2025 which is available on SCOR's website www.scor.com . (see pages 26-61).

The financial results for the full year 2025 included in this press release have been audited by SCOR's statutory auditors. Unless otherwise specified, all figures are presented in Euros.

Any financial data or figures for a period subsequent to December 31, 2025 are not to be construed as a forecast of the expected financials for these periods.

The estimated solvency ratio is not audited by SCOR's statutory auditors. The Group solvency final results are to be filed to supervisory authorities in April 2026 and may differ from the estimates presented in this press release.

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