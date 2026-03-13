

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent clinical trial, conducted in 2023, showed promising results for the medication sulthiame, which may reduce breathing interruptions in people with sleep apnea.



The clinical trial, published in The Lancet, included 298 participants diagnosed with moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea, a condition characterized by repeated pauses in breathing during sleep due to airway obstruction.



During the trial, around one quarter of the participants were given a placebo, while the remaining volunteers received varying doses of sulthiame. The research was conducted across four European countries and followed a double-blind study design, meaning neither the participants nor the researchers knew who was receiving the active medication. This method helps ensure that the results are unbiased and scientifically reliable.



According to the results, patients who received higher doses of sulthiame showed up to a 47 percent reduction in breathing interruptions during sleep compared with those who took the placebo. In addition to fewer breathing pauses, participants taking the medication also experienced improved overnight oxygen levels, which is an important factor in preventing complications linked to sleep apnea.



Researchers believe sulthiame works by stabilizing the body's control of breathing and increasing respiratory drive. By improving the brain's signaling to breathe, the drug reduces the likelihood that the upper airway will collapse during sleep, which is the primary cause of obstructive sleep apnea.



Importantly, the medication was generally well-tolerated among participants. Most of the side effects reported during the trial were mild and temporary, suggesting the drug could be a safe option for further development and testing.



While the results are encouraging, researchers note that additional studies will be needed to confirm the long-term safety and effectiveness of sulthiame before it can become a widely available treatment for sleep apnea patients.



'It feels like a breakthrough, and we now look forward to larger and longer studies to determine whether the effect is sustained over time and whether the treatment is safe for broader patient groups,' said Jan Hedner from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden.



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