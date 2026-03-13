WeShop Holdings Limited: WeShop Launches "For Mums Everywhere" £500 Mother's Day Holiday Competition to Celebrate the Women Who Raised Us

LONDON, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeShop Holdings Limited ("WeShop" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WSHP), the world's first community-owned social commerce platform, today announced the launch of its "For Mums Everywhere" £500 holiday competition, inviting users in the United Kingdom to celebrate their mums or the women in their life who raised them, by sharing heartfelt stories on the WeShop platform.

The competition is designed to recognize that family takes many forms and celebrates the love, care, and guidance that mothers and maternal figures provide every day.

How to Enter

To enter the competition, users simply need to:

Download the app and make your WeShop account

Create a post on WeShop

Share a photo of themselves with their mum, or a woman who helped to raise them

Write a caption explaining why they love her

Tag her favorite product on WeShop





One winner will receive £500, giving them the chance to treat the mum in their life to something special.

"At WeShop, community is at the heart of everything we do," said John Garner, founder of WeShop. "This competition is about more than a prize, it's about giving people a platform to publicly celebrate the women who shaped their lives, while discovering and sharing the products they genuinely love and recommend."

The "For Mums Everywhere" £500 holiday competition is live now for a limited time and available for users in the UK. The contest opens 13 March and concludes on 19 March at 23:59. A winner will be announced on 20 March.

The WeShop app is available free for download on the App Store and Google Play. Claim your WeShop username now - before someone else does.

Terms and Conditions

The winner of the competition will be contacted via the email address provided in their WeShop account. The competition opens 13 March 2026 and closes 19 March 2026 at 11:59 p.m.. The winner will be chosen at random on 20 March 2026. The winner will receive £500 cash and be required to provide their bank details for transfer. It's completely free to enter the competition. Entrants must simply publish a photo or video of their mother, or the women who helped to raise them, and explain in the caption what makes her special. Entrants may only have one entry into the prize draw. Each entrant has an equal chance of winning.

About WeShop

WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: WSHP) is a pioneering social-commerce platform transforming retail through community ownership. Designed to merge shopping, sharing, and investing, WeShop rewards users with equity for their engagement through its proprietary ShareBack program, turning everyday purchases and referring friends who shop through the platform into real ownership. With partnerships spanning hundreds of top retailers and over a billion products, WeShop empowers users to build long-term wealth while discovering and sharing what they love. By combining e-commerce, social interaction, and user ownership, WeShop is leading a global retail revolution-where everyone can earn ownership in the company.

ShareBack Rewards

The offer and sale of WePoints is registered on a Registration Statement on Form F-1 originally filed on October 17, 2025 (the "ShareBack Prospectus"). Users in the United States may obtain a copy of the ShareBack Prospectus and enroll in the program through our website at https://investors.we.shop/sec-filings . This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The offer is being made only pursuant to the ShareBack Prospectus.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the ability for the WeShop community to earn ownership in WeShop. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and WeShop assumes no obligation to update this information. In addition, the events described in these forward-looking statements may not actually arise or may occur in a different manner than anticipated as a result of various factors, including market conditions, as well as other factors described from time to time in WeShop's filings with SEC, including its Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed October 17, 2025 and any amendments thereto available at www.sec.gov.