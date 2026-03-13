Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2026) - Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI) (OTC Pink: PNXPF) (FSE: P6U) ("Planet" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has made a strategic USD $100,000 investment in Galactic Resource Utilization Space, Inc. (GRU Space), a pioneering space technology company focused on building the world's first hotel on the Moon. This investment marks a significant milestone in Planet's commitment to supporting potentially transformative technologies that could expand humanity's presence beyond Earth.

GRU Space, a California-based aerospace startup, is leading an ambitious effort to create the first lunar hotel with an estimated opening in 2032[1]. The project aims to land an inflatable, pressurized habitat on the lunar surface capable of hosting small groups of guests for multi-day stays, with future expansions planned to support a broader lunar presence and infrastructure.

"We are thrilled to have made this investment in GRU Space at this early and exciting stage of human space exploration," said Etienne Moshevich, CEO of Planet Ventures. "This investment reflects our belief in GRU Space's vision and technical approach to building sustainable, long-term habitats beyond Earth. Planet is proud to help enable what could become one of the most iconic pillars of the interplanetary economy."

Skyler Chan, Founder and CEO of GRU Space says "We are excited to welcome Planet Ventures' investment in this pivotal moment on our journey to build foundational lunar infrastructure."

GRU Space's innovative approach includes using advanced habitation modules and in-situ resource utilization, where lunar materials are transformed into building components that can support future facilities on the Moon and beyond. GRU Space began accepting early reservations for the lunar hotel - with deposit options ranging from USD 250,000 to USD 1 million - demonstrating significant market interest in lunar tourism and off-Earth experiences.

Founded by visionary space entrepreneur Skyler Chan, GRU Space has attracted attention for its bold roadmap to turn humanity's long-standing dream of living beyond Earth into reality. With its first construction mission planned for 2029, the lunar hotel project could represent a historic leap forward in commercial space activity.

Planet invested USD$100,000 in GRU Space pursuant to the terms of a a Simple Agreement for Future Equity ("SAFE"), which provides for automatic conversion into preferred equity upon the closing of a future equity financing, at the lowest price per share issued to new investors. This investment underscores the Company's strategy of investing in potentially cutting-edge ventures that push the boundaries of technology and human achievement.

Repayment of Convertible Debentures

The Company is also pleased to announce that that it has fully repaid a total of $6,400,000 in principal and all accrued but unpaid interest owing under its 12% per annum secured convertible debentures issued on August 20th 2025 (the "Debentures").

Pursuant to a non-brokered private placement financing, the Debentures have now been fully repaid in accordance with their terms, including the payment of all accrued and unpaid interest up to the repayment date. Following this repayment, no Debentures remain outstanding and the security granted to the debenture holders will be discharged.

The repayment of the Debentures strengthens the Company's balance sheet and eliminates the potential dilution associated with the conversion feature of the Debentures. Management believes that the repayment further positions the Company to focus on its investment strategy and long-term shareholder value creation.

For more information regarding the Debentures, please refer to the Company's news release of August 20, 2025.

About GRU Space

Galactic Resource Utilization Space, Inc. (GRU Space) is a space technology company developing the infrastructure for the world's first hotel on the Moon. By leveraging advanced habitat technologies and in-situ lunar resources, GRU Space aims to establish a foundation for commercial human activity beyond Earth, beginning with lunar tourism and extending to long-term off-planet settlement. For more information on the company, please visit their website here: https://www.gru.space/.

About Planet Ventures Inc.

Planet Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer that actively invests in disruptive companies across high-growth industries. Planet aims to build long-term shareholder value through strategic investments in innovative businesses.

Neither the CSE nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements relating to: (i) the anticipated development and completion of GRU Space's lunar hotel project and the estimated opening thereof in 2032; (ii) GRU Space's planned first construction mission in 2029; (iii) the future expansion of GRU Space's lunar habitat and infrastructure beyond initial operations; (iv) the anticipated conversion of the Company's SAFE investment into preferred equity upon the closing of a future equity financing by GRU Space; (v) the potential for GRU Space's lunar hotel project to represent a significant advancement in commercial space activity and lunar tourism; (vi) the Company's strategy of investing in disruptive and innovative ventures; and (vii) the potential for the Company's investment in GRU Space to contribute to long-term shareholder value. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on certain key assumptions and expectations of management as of the date hereof, including, without limitation: (i) GRU Space's ability to execute its development roadmap on the anticipated timelines, including completing its first construction mission by 2029 and opening the lunar hotel by 2032; (ii) GRU Space's ability to secure sufficient additional funding to advance its lunar hotel project; and (iii) the availability of necessary technology, materials, and regulatory approvals to support GRU Space's planned lunar operations; (iv) the continued viability and growth of the commercial space tourism market; (v) the absence of material adverse changes in applicable laws, regulations, or government policies relating to commercial space activities. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information, including, without limitation: the highly speculative and early-stage nature of GRU Space's lunar hotel project; the significant technological, operational, and financial risks inherent in commercial space development; the risk that GRU Space may be unable to raise sufficient capital to advance or complete its lunar hotel project; the risk that the SAFE may not convert into equity on the anticipated terms or at all; uncertainty regarding the regulatory framework governing commercial lunar activities; changes in the commercial space tourism market; general economic, market, and business conditions; and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents filed under its profile on SEDAR+. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

[1] USA Today, Michelle Del Rey, "This startup wants to build the first hotel on the moon" January 26th 2026, https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2026/01/26/gru-space-hotel-moon/88183826007/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288447

Source: Planet Ventures Inc.