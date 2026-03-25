Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI) (OTC Pink: PNXPF) (FSE: P6U) ("Planet" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged PRmediaNow Inc. ("PRmediaNow"), an award-winning public relations firm, Investor Brand Network ("IBN") and has appointed Mr. Tansu Yegen as a strategic advisor to the Company.

Engagement of PRmediaNow Inc.

The Company has entered into a services agreement with PRmediaNow to provide public relations, media outreach, and communications services aimed at increasing awareness of the Company and its business activities. Such activities will take place to generate editorial earned media coverage with mainstream media outlets, trade publications, podcasts and other media verticals.

PRmediaNow will receive compensation of $6,000 per month for a six-month term, commencing March 23, 2026 and ending September 23, 2026. In addition, the Company has granted PRmediaNow 150,000 stock options (the "Options"), exercisable at a price of $0.25 per common share for a period of 24 months from the date of grant, subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

PRmediaNow Inc. is headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, with a satellite division in Tampa, Florida. The firm specializes in securing earned media coverage and producing video content, including shareholder-focused interviews hosted by veteran broadcaster Cyndi Edwards. Ms. Edwards has hosted television news programs in both the United States and Canada, most recently anchoring a morning show syndicated across 180 U.S. markets.

The Company confirms that PRmediaNow is an arm's length service provider and, to the knowledge of the Company, does not currently own any securities of Planet Ventures Inc.

Engagement of IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI) (OTC Pink: PNXPF) ("Planet") is pleased to announce that it has engaged IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) ("IBN"), a multifaceted financial media and communications organization, to support the Company's investor awareness strategy.

IBN will leverage its extensive syndication network, which includes over 5,000 media outlets, newsletters, social channels, and wire services, to expand the Company's reach to a broader U.S. investor audience. With more than 20 years of experience and a track record of serving over 600 public and private clients, IBN delivers comprehensive communications solutions through its network of financial brands and syndication partners.

Planet will collaborate closely with IBN to distribute news releases and corporate updates across more than 5,000 media outlets, wire services, and social media channels, including the InvestorWire network and IBN's portfolio of more than 75 investor-focused brands.

IBN will be compensated USD $25,000 per quarter for a total of USD$100,000 for one year of IBN Solutions. Services are scheduled to commence on April 1st 2026, and conclude on March 31st 2027 pending approval from the CSE. This agreement may be extended upon mutual agreement of the parties following the initial one year term.

The Company confirms that IBN is an arm's length service provider and, to the knowledge of the Company, does not currently own any securities of Planet Ventures Inc.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Appointment of Tansu Yegen as Advisor

Planet is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Tansu Yegen as an advisor to the Company. Mr. Yegen will assist the Company in sourcing space-related investment opportunities, conducting due diligence, and providing strategic guidance on global technology and space sector initiatives.

Mr. Yegen brings over 30 years of experience working with some of the world's largest and fastest-growing technology companies. He has held senior leadership roles at Apple, Microsoft, Hewlett-Packard, IBM Global Business Services, and Samsung Mobile. He previously served as CEO of Lifecell, a Ukraine-based mobile operator, and led emerging markets at UiPath across more than 100 countries. Mr. Yegen currently serves as Vice President for Central Europe, Eastern Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, and Africa at Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL).

Advisor Compensation

In connection with his appointment, the Company has agreed to grant Mr. Yegen:

Restricted Share Units (RSUs):

A total of 1,450,000 RSUs

Vesting in equal monthly installments over 24 months, commencing on the start date, with approximately 60,417 RSUs vesting on the last day of each month

Each vested RSU will be settled by the issuance of one common share of the Company as soon as practicable following the applicable vesting date

Any unvested RSUs will be forfeited and cancelled upon termination of the advisory agreement without compensation

Stock Options:

A total of 1,450,000 stock options

Each option exercisable at $0.25 per common share

Options vest immediately upon grant

Options expire 24 months from the date of grant

All securities issued are subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities laws.

About Planet Ventures Inc.

Planet Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer that actively invests in disruptive companies across high-growth industries. Planet aims to build long-term shareholder value through strategic investments in innovative businesses.

For further information, please contact:

Etienne Moshevich, CEO

Tel: (604) 681-0084

Email: info@planetventuresinc.com

Website: www.planetventuresinc.com

Neither the CSE nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289849

Source: Planet Ventures Inc.