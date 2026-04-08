Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI) (OTC Pink: PNXPF) (FSE: P6U) ("Planet" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has made an equity investment of USD$125,000 into MCXGP Relativity Fund I, LLC ("MCXGP"), a special purpose vehicle who made an investment into the latest financing round of Relativity Space Inc. ("Relativity Space"), the innovative American aerospace manufacturer advancing next-generation launch vehicles.

Led by Eric Schmidt, who became CEO and Chairman in 2025, Relativity Space is entering a new phase of strategic evolution-expanding beyond launch services to enable infrastructure for the next generation of computing. Under Schmidt's leadership, the company is exploring the deployment of data centers in orbit, leveraging space-based environments to support the rapidly growing demands of artificial intelligence and high-performance computing.

Relativity Space is aiming to advance the frontier of aerospace with fully reusable launch vehicles, proprietary propulsion systems, and a revolutionary software-driven manufacturing platform. Planet's investment provides indirect exposure to an innovative and forward-looking company in both aerospace and next-generation computing infrastructure.

Key highlights include:

Terran R Reusable Launch Vehicle - Relativity's flagship rocket is a fully reusable, next-generation launch vehicle designed for mid-to-heavy lift missions, capable of delivering up to ~20,000+ kg to low Earth orbit (Relativity Space news release, 2021). Terran R is engineered for rapid reusability, high launch cadence, and significantly lower cost to orbit.

Advanced Propulsion Systems - The Aeon R engines are designed for high performance, reliability, and reusability, while benefiting from simplified architecture and reduced part counts.

Factory of the Future - Relativity's automated manufacturing platform integrates AI, robotics, and proprietary software to enable real-time monitoring, rapid iteration cycles, and scalable production of complex aerospace systems-dramatically accelerating innovation timelines.

Massive Industrial Scale - Relativity Space operates a 1M+ square foot manufacturing facility in Long Beach, California, where its Stargate printers are designed to produce entire rockets in a matter of months rather than years.

Commercial Momentum - Relativity Space has secured significant multi-launch agreements and a growing backlog of commercial contracts, positioning the company to capitalize on accelerating demand for satellite deployment, space infrastructure, and future orbital applications.

Leadership and Vision - Under Eric Schmidt, Relativity Space is focused not only on achieving its first orbital flight of Terran R, but also on enabling entirely new categories of space-based infrastructure, including orbital data centers powered by abundant solar energy and optimized for next-generation AI workloads.

Strategic Rationale for Planet Ventures

Planet views this investment as a high-impact opportunity to participate in a transformational shift across both aerospace and computing infrastructure. Relativity Space's platform-combining reusable rockets, AI-driven manufacturing, advanced propulsion, and a bold vision for space-based data infrastructure-represents a potentially breakthrough approach to both the global launch market and the future of industrial-scale computing.

By investing in Relativity Space through its investment in MCXGP, Planet gains exposure to a company that is not only innovating how rockets are built and launched, but also helping lay the foundation for a new era of space-enabled infrastructure and economic activity.

"Relativity Space is creating the future of orbital access, and the team's execution and vision are incredibly compelling," said Etienne Moshevich, CEO of Planet Ventures. "Being invested in a company headed by a great technology founder is a true testament to Planet's ability to gain exposure to some of the highest quality private space companies in the world. This investment aligns with our strategy to support innovative technologies with the potential for outsized value creation and I cannot wait to follow their progress over the coming months."

About Planet Ventures Inc.

Planet Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer that actively invests in disruptive companies across high-growth industries. Planet aims to build long-term shareholder value through strategic investments in innovative businesses.

Neither the CSE nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", "explore", "aim", "target", "potential", "believe", "pursue", "is designed to", "is focused on", "is positioned to", and similar expressions. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking information in this news release includes statements relating to: the business plans, strategy, and objectives of Relativity Space, including its plans to develop, test, and commercialize the Terran R reusable launch vehicle and Aeon R propulsion systems; the anticipated payload capacity, reusability, and cost-to-orbit performance of the Terran R launch vehicle; Relativity Space's plans to develop and deploy orbital data centers and other space-based computing infrastructure; the anticipated benefits of Relativity Space's AI-driven, automated manufacturing platform, including production timelines and scalability; the status, enforceability, and future performance of Relativity Space's reported commercial launch agreements and contract backlog; the anticipated growth in demand for satellite deployment, space infrastructure, and orbital services; the expected benefits to the Company of its indirect investment in Relativity Space through MCXGP Relativity Fund I, LLC; the Company's strategic rationale for the investment and its expectations regarding value creation for shareholders; and the anticipated development of a space-enabled economy and associated economic activity.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the early-stage nature of Relativity Space's launch vehicle program and the fact that the Terran R rocket has not yet achieved orbital flight, with no assurance that it will do so on anticipated timelines or at all; technical, engineering, and manufacturing risks inherent in the development of novel aerospace systems, including reusable launch vehicles and large-scale 3D-printed rocket components; risks associated with the Company's investment being made indirectly through a special purpose vehicle (MCXGP Relativity Fund I, LLC), including limited liquidity, absence of direct shareholder rights in Relativity Space, and dependence on the SPV's governance and management; the highly speculative and unproven nature of orbital data center concepts and other next-generation space-based infrastructure contemplated by Relativity Space; risks related to competition in the commercial launch market from established and well-capitalized providers; dependence on key personnel at Relativity Space, including Eric Schmidt, whose continued involvement cannot be assured; risks that existing commercial launch agreements or contract backlog may be cancelled, renegotiated, or not performed; the uncertainty of future demand for commercial launch services and space-based infrastructure; foreign regulatory risk, including U.S. export control laws applicable to Relativity Space's activities; and general capital market risks, including the Company's ability to realize value from its investment.

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. The forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain material assumptions, including that Relativity Space will continue to develop and execute on its business plan as described herein, that key personnel will remain in their roles, that sufficient capital will be available to Relativity Space to fund its operations and development activities, and that applicable regulatory approvals will be obtained on acceptable terms and timelines. These assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291488

Source: Planet Ventures Inc.