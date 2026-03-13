

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - David Protein, a company founded in 2024, is facing a class action lawsuit alleging that its protein bars contain significantly more fat and calories than stated on the product labels.



The lawsuit claims that some bars contain over 400% more fat and around 80% more calories than advertised.



The lawsuit, filed in January, states that bars labeled as 150 calories and 2 grams of fat were actually found to contain between 268 and 275 calories and 11 to 13.5 grams of fat through independent testing.



This exceeds the Food and Drug Administration's labeling tolerance rules, which generally allow nutrient values to exceed declared amounts by no more than 20%.



The company's founder, Peter Rahal, has rejected the claims, stating that the testing method used by the plaintiffs incorrectly counted calories from esterified propoxylated glycerol, a fat substitute used in the bars that is largely not digested by the body. Rahal argues that a bomb calorimeter measures total combustible energy, including nondigestible ingredients, rather than the actual calories absorbed by the body.



Rahal maintains that the use of EPG allows the bars to maintain lower calorie counts while preserving texture and taste, and that the company followed FDA guidance when calculating the label values. The independent testing cited in the lawsuit was conducted by Anresco Laboratories, which has declined to comment on the matter.



Nutrition experts note that EPG has been used for decades and can significantly lower the digestible fat content of products, though the distinction can be confusing for consumers reading nutrition labels.



Despite the lawsuit, the company, which has gained attention with backing from wellness figures like Andrew Huberman and Peter Attia, has stated that it intends to contest the claims.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News