Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2026) - Renegade Gold Inc. (TSXV: RAGE) (OTCQB: RENGF) (FSE: 0700) ("Renegade" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of January 8, 2026, it has received the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange to settle outstanding debt in the aggregate amount of $175,000 owed to certain creditors through the issuance of 448,714 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of $0.39 per Share.

Certain directors and officers acquired a total of 314,099 Shares under the debt settlement for a total price of $122,500, representing 70% of the total Shares issued thereunder. Each such participation is considered to be a related party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 and is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of any shares issued to, nor the consideration paid by such directors and officers, exceeds 25 per cent of the Company's market capitalization.

All Shares issued under the debt settlement are subject to a hold period and may not be traded until July 13, 2026, except as permitted by applicable securities legislation and the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Renegade Gold Inc.

Renegade Gold Inc. is a growth-oriented exploration company advancing a district-scale portfolio in the Red Lake region of Northern Ontario. The Company's strategy combines advancing defined gold resources and development-stage assets with systematic greenfields exploration across one of Canada's most prolific gold districts. Renegade has assembled one of the largest and most prospective land packages in Red Lake, totaling approximately 1,380 km², strategically positioned near producing mines and advanced-stage deposits along the Confederation Lake and Birch-Uchi greenstone belts. The Company's diversified portfolio includes both advanced exploration assets with established Mineral Resources and earlier-stage targets along key structural corridors that host many of Red Lake's significant gold discoveries.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288478

Source: Renegade Gold Inc.