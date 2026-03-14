

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.



The greenback climbed to multi-month highs of 1.1410 against the euro, 1.3218 against the pound and 159.75 against the yen.



The greenback advanced to near a 2-month high of 0.7917 against the franc.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.13 against the euro, 1.30 against the pound, 161.00 against the yen and 0.81 against the franc.



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