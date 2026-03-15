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WKN: A0M4YR | ISIN: CNE1000003X6 | Ticker-Symbol: PZX
Tradegate
13.03.26 | 21:40
6,930 Euro
-0,33 % -0,023
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP CO OF CHINA LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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PING AN INSURANCE GROUP CO OF CHINA LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,9506,99814.03.
6,9136,99213.03.
PR Newswire
15.03.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.: Ping An's Financial LLM Ranks First in CNFinBench Evaluation

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, March 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An" or "the Group"; HKEX: 2318/82318; SSE: 601318) announced that PingAnGPT-Qwen3-32B, the Group's financial large language model (LLM), achieved the highest overall score on the CNFinBench leaderboard, an authoritative benchmarking system for large language models in the industry, as of March 15.

The latest CNFinBench evaluation included a range of models representing the forefront of global artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, including GPT-4o and Claude Sonnet 4, as well as mainland Chinese open-source models such as DeepSeek-R1 (671B) and Qwen3-235B-A22B.

CNFinBench is an industry leading benchmark for evaluating financial LLM capabilities in Chinese mainland, jointly developed by Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory and leading authorities in the financial industry. It assesses models across five dimensions: financial expertise, business understanding and analysis, reasoning and computation, compliance and risk control, and application security.

In the latest evaluation, PingAnGPT-Qwen3-32B demonstrated outstanding performance across multiple core metrics, including financial factual reasoning and computation, financial knowledge Q&A, and financial compliance and risk control. The model showcased high numerical accuracy and rigorous logical reasoning, especially in application scenarios such as financial investment research and risk measurement. These strengths highlight its significant practical value and advantages in safety and controllability.

PingAnGPT-Qwen3-32B has been deployed across the Group and supports 97 real-world business scenarios, including auto insurance claims, customer service, expense auditing, and intelligent call operations. The model continues to empower the business, driving greater efficiency and service quality.

Through strengthening its AI capabilities, accelerating model optimization and iteration, and deepening scenario-based deployment, Ping An continues to translate technological strengths into tangible customer value. The Group remains committed to meeting the evolving customer needs by focusing on worry-free, time-saving, and cost-efficient services through high-quality, digital financial offerings.

For more information, please visit the www.group.pingan.com and follow our LinkedIn page - PING AN.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ping-ans-financial-llm-ranks-first-in-cnfinbench-evaluation-302713946.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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