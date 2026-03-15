

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China is scheduled to release a batch of data on Monday, highlighting an otherwise light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are February figures for house prices, fixed asset investment, industrial production, retail sales and unemployment.



In January, house prices were down 3.1 percent on year, while investment fell 3.8 percent on year and production rose 5.2 percent on year. Sales were up an annual 0.9 percent, while the jobless rate was 5.1 percent.



New Zealand will see February numbers for electronic card retail sales; in January, sales were down 1.1 percent on month and up 0.4 percent on year.



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