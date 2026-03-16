

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 5-day high of 1.2055 against the Australian dollar, from last week's closing value of 1.2089.



Against the U.S. dollar, the yen and the euro, the kiwi advanced to 0.5815, 92.76 and 1.9695 from Friday's closing quotes of 0.5775, 92.24 and 1.9771, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.97 against the aussie, 0.59 against the greenback, 94.00 against the yen and 1.94 against the euro.



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