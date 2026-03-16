EQS-Ad-hoc: UBS AG / Key word(s): Other/Other

UBS AG: UBS publishes agenda for its Annual General Meeting on 15 April 2026



16-March-2026 / 07:24 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



16 March 2026

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

News Release UBS publishes agenda for its Annual General Meeting on 15 April 2026 Lukas Gähwiler, William C. Dudley and Jeanette Wong will not not stand for re-election



Markus Ronner, Agustín Carstens and Luca Maestri nominated for election to the Board of Directors



All other members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election



The Board of Directors of UBS Group AG proposes an ordinary dividend of USD 1.10 (gross) in cash per share for the 2025 financial year

Zurich, 16 March 2026 - UBS Group AG will hold its 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 15 April 2026 at 10:30am CEST in Basel. The AGM will be held in German and English and broadcast live in both languages on ubs.com/agm . The invitation, including information on individual agenda items, is available at ubs.com/agm . Agenda Approval of the UBS Group AG management report and consolidated and standalone financial statements for the 2025 financial year Advisory vote on the UBS Group AG Compensation Report 2025 Advisory vote on the UBS Group AG Sustainability Report 2025 Appropriation of total profit and distribution of ordinary dividend out of total profit and capital contribution reserve Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board for the 2025 financial year Re-elections and elections of the members of the Board of Directors Colm Kelleher, as Chairman of the Board of Directors Jeremy Anderson Patrick Firmenich Fred Hu Mark Hughes Renata Jungo Brüngger Gail Kelly Julie G. Richardson Lila Tretikov Agustín Carstens Luca Maestri Markus Ronner Re-elections and election of the members of the Compensation Committee Julie G. Richardson Gail Kelly Patrick Firmenich Approval of compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board Approval of the maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the members of the Board of Directors from the 2026 AGM to the 2027 AGM Approval of the aggregate amount of variable compensation for the members of the Group Executive Board for the 2025 financial year Approval of the maximum aggregate amount of fixed compensation for the members of the Group Executive Board for the 2027 financial year Re-elections Re-election of the independent proxy, ADB Altorfer Duss & Beilstein AG, Zurich Re-election of the auditors, Ernst & Young Ltd, Basel Ordinary reduction of share capital by way of cancellation of shares repurchased under the 2024 share repurchase program UBS Group AG

Investor contact Switzerland: +41-44-234 41 00 Americas: +1-212-882 5734 Media contact Switzerland: +41-44-234 85 00 UK: +44-207-567 47 14 Americas: +1-212-882 58 58 APAC: +852-297-1 82 00 ubs.com/media

To representatives of the media 16 March 2026 Invitation to the 2026 UBS AGM Dear Sir or Madam, You are invited to attend UBS Group AG's Annual General Meeting on 15 April 2026 at 10:30am CEST in Basel. Doors will open at 9:30am CEST. For organizational purposes, participants need to register by 8 April 2026, providing us via mail ( mediarelations@ubs.com ) with the following information: Last name/first name; Your Organization; Telephone; Email. Upon receipt of your registration, we will send you a confirmation that you will need to present on the day to gain access to the Annual General Meeting. UBS Group AG



End of Inside Information



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