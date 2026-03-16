EQS-Ad-hoc: UBS AG / Key word(s): Other/Other
Zurich, 16 March 2026 - UBS Group AG will hold its 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 15 April 2026 at 10:30am CEST in Basel. The AGM will be held in German and English and broadcast live in both languages on ubs.com/agm.
The invitation, including information on individual agenda items, is available at ubs.com/agm.
Agenda
Investor contact
Switzerland: +41-44-234 41 00
Americas: +1-212-882 5734
Media contact
Switzerland: +41-44-234 85 00
UK: +44-207-567 47 14
Americas: +1-212-882 58 58
APAC: +852-297-1 82 00
To representatives of the media
16 March 2026
Invitation to the 2026 UBS AGM
Dear Sir or Madam,
You are invited to attend UBS Group AG's Annual General Meeting on 15 April 2026 at 10:30am CEST in Basel. Doors will open at 9:30am CEST.
For organizational purposes, participants need to register by 8 April 2026, providing us via mail (mediarelations@ubs.com) with the following information: Last name/first name; Your Organization; Telephone; Email. Upon receipt of your registration, we will send you a confirmation that you will need to present on the day to gain access to the Annual General Meeting.
UBS Group AG
End of Inside Information
16-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|UBS AG
|Bahnhofstrasse 45
|8098 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 234 11 11
|E-mail:
|info@ubs.com
|Internet:
|www.ubs.com
|ISIN:
|CH0024899483, CH0039913899, CH0341732862, XS1861204771, US902674XN57, DE000UBS55V3, DE000UBS62V9, XS1396707447, DE000UBS56V1, XS2990396256, DE000UL87JS0, DE000UL841T9, ...
|WKN:
|UB0BL6
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; London, Dublin, Amsterdam, Mailand, Stockholm, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|2291538
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2291538 16-March-2026 CET/CEST