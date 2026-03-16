Kelyniam Global Inc: Kelyniam Global Reports 2025 Financial Results

Strong Second-Half Momentum Drives 85% Net Loss Improvement; FDA Clearance Secured for Innovative Fusion Biomaterial Implant; Board Rejects Undervalued Acquisition Interest

CANTON, Conn., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelyniam Global (OTC: KLYG), a leader in custom cranial implants, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

"Despite a challenging start to last year, our team delivered a strong rebound in the second half while achieving meaningful bottom-line progress through continued expense management," said Ross Bjella, CEO of Kelyniam Global. "We are especially pleased with the 85% improvement in net loss, reflecting the strength of our core business model, the elimination of prior-year one-time charges, and sales across our innovative product portfolio. These results demonstrate our ability to respond to market conditions and we remain confident in our path forward."

Financial Highlights (Year ended December 31, 2025 vs. December 31, 2024)

Total revenue of $3,053,222, an 8% decrease from $3,328,384, with solid recovery in the latter half of the year,

Gross profit of $2,387,283 compared to $2,594,137

Operating loss of $(96,449) compared to operating income of $277,037,

Net loss of $(138,555), an 85% improvement from $(920,206)

EBITDA of $(81,661) compared to $322,824

The Company received FDA 510(k) clearance for our Fusion cranial and craniofacial implants, the first to utilize VESTAKEEP® Fusion-a next-generation biomaterial combining PEEK with biphasic calcium phosphate (BCP). This pioneering material leverages the proven mechanical strength, biocompatibility, and radiolucency of PEEK while incorporating BCP's osteoconductive properties to promote enhanced bone cell attachment, accelerated osteointegration, and improved bone regrowth at the implant interface. The Fusion implants use Kelyniam's patented integrated fixation system and can be delivered within 24-48 hours.

In late 2025, Kelyniam received unsolicited interest from a third party regarding a transaction regarding the Company. After careful consideration, the Company determined the preliminary cash and stock indication of enterprise value was materially inadequate and did not reflect the full value of the Company's assets, technology, and long-term growth potential, and therefore elected to not pursue further discussions at that time. The Company remains committed to evaluating opportunities that support the Company's long-term strategy and enhance shareholder value.

About Kelyniam

Kelyniam Global, Inc. specializes in the rapid production of custom prosthetic cranial implants utilizing computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing of advanced medical-grade polymers. The Company develops, manufactures, and distributes custom cranial and craniofacial implants for patients requiring reconstruction. Kelyniam works directly with surgeons, health systems, and payors to improve clinical and cost-of-care outcomes. The Company's website is www.Kelyniam.com.

As a cautionary note to investors, certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; the Company's ability to execute its service and product sales plans; changes in the status of ability to market products; and the risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC reports.

SOURCE Kelyniam Global Inc