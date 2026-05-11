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WKN: A0YGMP | ISIN: US4883591004 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
11.05.2026 06:01 Uhr
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Kelyniam Global Inc: Kelyniam Global Announces Strong Q1 2026 Financial Results

CANTON, Conn., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelyniam Global (OTC: KLYG), a leader in custom cranial implants, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. The company delivered excellent performance, with strong revenue growth and clear improvement in profitability.

Q1 Financial Highlights (Compared to Q1 2025)

  • Total revenue reached $1,150,130, an 84% increase from $624,910.
  • Gross profit rose to $962,814, compared to $470,490 - a 105% increase.
  • Income from operations improved to $295,295, compared to an operating loss of $(140,556)

"We are very pleased with our strong start in 2026," said Ross Bjella, CEO. "These results reflect the hard work of our team and the growing demand for our regenerative product line."

Sales of CustomizedBone implants, licensed from Finceramica, grew more than 50% compared to the same period last year. Surgeons continue to gain experience and confidence with these implants. CustomizedBone is also the only implant on the market indicated for children as young as seven years old.

In addition, a surgeon successfully implanted the first Fusion PEEK + Bicalcium Phosphate (BCP) implant during the quarter. This innovative implant combines the strength of PEEK with the bone-integration properties of BCP. Both PEEK implants can be delivered overnight and can include Kelyniam's patented integrated fixation system. Kelyniam holds the exclusive right to market the PEEK+BCP implant in the United States through March 2028.

The company also entered into a consulting and development agreement with another medical device company in early Q1. This agreement brought in significant one-time revenue that helped boost results for the quarter. Kelyniam is recognized as a strong partner for medical device companies that want to enter the U.S. cranial market.

About Kelyniam Global Kelyniam Global, Inc. specializes in the rapid production of custom prosthetic cranial implants using computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing of advanced medical-grade polymers. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes custom cranial and craniofacial implants for patients who need reconstruction. Kelyniam works closely with surgeons, health systems, and payors to support positive clinical and cost-of-care outcomes. For more information, visit www.Kelyniam.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements As a cautionary note to investors, certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include changes in economic conditions, competitive factors, the company's ability to execute its plans, regulatory developments, and other risks described from time to time in the company's SEC reports.

SOURCE Kelyniam Global Inc

© 2026 PR Newswire
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