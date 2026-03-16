The R&A and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) today announced a new six-year partnership which will see Accenture become the Official Business and Technology Consulting Partner of The R&A as well as an Official Patron of some of golf's most iconic championships-The Open, AIG Women's Open, and ISPS HANDA Senior Open until 2031.

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The R&A and Accenture today announced a new six-year partnership which will see Accenture become the Official Business and Technology Consulting Partner of The R&A as well as an Official Patron of some of golf's most iconic championships-The Open, AIG Women's Open, and ISPS HANDA Senior Open until 2031.

As the Official Business and Technology Consulting Partner of The R&A, Accenture will provide business transformation and management consulting services to support its strategic priorities across governance, championships and development of the sport by harnessing deep expertise in digital, cloud, data and artificial intelligence. The partnership will accelerate the use of technology in golf enhancing insights, operations, and fan and player experiences to help open the game to more people, in more places, around the world.

Mark Darbon, Chief Executive of The R&A, said: "Accenture has a renowned reputation worldwide for its expertise in technology, data and innovation and we see this partnership as a valuable opportunity to support our strategic priorities in golf and help shape the future of the sport.

"As both an Official Patron of our major championships and our Official Business and Technology Consulting Partner, Accenture will work closely with us to help modernize how we govern and deliver the game, while sharing our ambition to inspire people through world-class championships and showcase golf as a sport for everyone to enjoy."

Through the partnership, Accenture will provide consultancy support to help modernize how the sport is governed, delivered and experienced, building on its track record of working with major global sports organizations to drive innovation at scale.

Mauro Macchi, CEO of Accenture in EMEA, said: "Golf is one of the world's great global sports, with a rich history and an exciting future. We're proud to partner with The R&A as its Official Business and Technology Consulting Partner, as well as an Official Patron of its most iconic championships.

"Together, we will apply technology, data, and AI to help open the game to an even wider audience strengthening the sport's foundations, enhancing experiences on and off the course, and supporting The R&A's mission to grow and evolve golf for generations to come."

Accenture will also collaborate with The R&A to activate its Patron status across The Open, AIG Women's Open, and ISPS HANDA Senior Open, supporting the storytelling, heritage and global reach of golf's most prestigious championships.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading solutions and services company that helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed across the enterprise, bringing together the talent of our approximately 784,000 people, our proprietary assets and platforms, and deep ecosystem relationships. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. Through our Reinvention Services we bring together our capabilities across strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X with our deep industry expertise to create and deliver solutions and services for our clients. Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, and we measure our success by the 360° value we create for all our stakeholders. Visit us at accenture.com.

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Contacts:

Chinedu Udezue

Accenture

+44 208 396 3674

chinedu.udezue@accenture.com

Andy Rowlands

Accenture

+44 7952 594784

andy.rowlands@accenture.com

Stuart Moffat

The R&A

+44 7464 547682

stuartmoffatt@randa.org