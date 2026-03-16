Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a premier global protection company that safeguards and services connected devices, homes and automobiles in partnership with the world's leading brands, announced a new partnership with hollandsnieuwe, one of the Netherlands' top online mobile operators, to bring mobile device protection to hollandsnieuwe customers for the very first time.

This collaboration marks an important milestone in Assurant's continued expansion in the Dutch market, further strengthening its footprint across key mobile operators and reinforcing its commitment to deliver simple, reliable, and customer-centric protection solutions across Europe.

With this partnership, hollandsnieuwe customers can protect their devices through two new insurance options:

Standard Protection: covering accidental damage

Premium Protection: covering accidental damage plus theft loss

Designed with an online-first customer journey, the new program provides a seamless, digital experience-from enrollment to claims-ensuring convenience and clarity at every step. To further enhance the experience, customers can also opt for a 1-working-day fulfilment service, offering added speed for those who value faster turnaround.

"As hollandsnieuwe introduces device protection for the first time, we are proud to support them with a solution that aligns with their vision for simplicity, transparency, and value," said Felipe Sanchez, President, Assurant Europe. "This partnership deepens our presence in the Dutch market and reflects our focus on enabling mobile operators to offer high-quality protection experiences to their customers."

Maarten Van der Linde, Business Lead Acquisition, hollandsnieuwe said, "Launching device protection is an important step for us, and Assurant's expertise helps us deliver it with confidence. This partnership enables us to offer our customers a straightforward and reliable protection solution that enhances their overall experience with hollandsnieuwe."

The collaboration supports Assurant's broader European growth strategy by expanding distribution channels and strengthening its presence in the mobile insurance ecosystem across the region.

About hollandsnieuwe

We believed the mobile phone market could be different. Why pay top prices for every call minute, MB, or SMS? And why never know exactly what your phone bill will be? The time was right for an honest telecom provider that gives you control over your costs. Since 2011, we've made telecom simple again- with a practical approach, straightforward products, and clear communication. We offer a super reliable network at a competitive price. You have 100% control over your prepaid bundle and the costs, with no surprises afterward. For people who want to stay well connected everywhere, but don't need the most expensive phone or unlimited bundle. People who know what matters to them and what doesn't and only pay for what they really need.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a premier global protection company that partners with the world's leading brands to safeguard and service connected devices, homes, and automobiles. As a Fortune 500 company operating in 21 countries, Assurant leverages data-driven technology solutions to provide exceptional customer experiences.

Learn more at assurantnederland.nl

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260316883190/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:



Neeti Dhawan

Director, International Communications

Assurant, Inc.

neeti.dhawan@assurant.com