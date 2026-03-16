TOKYO, Mar 16, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Energy Japan Ltd. has been recognized as a 2026 Health & Productivity Management Outstanding Organization (Large Enterprise Category) under the recognition program, jointly administered by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and Nippon Kenko Kaigi (Japan Health Council).Since 2023, the company has been recognized in the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise Category for three consecutive years. In 2026, Hitachi Energy in Japan was recognized for the first time in the Large Enterprise Category, reflecting its workforce growth. Organizations certified in this category are expected to lead by example, extending health and productivity management beyond their own operations to group companies, business partners, local communities, customers, and employees' familiesPeople-Centric HSE as a Foundation for the Energy TransitionAt Hitachi Energy, we promote "Health and Productivity Management"-activities designed to maintain and enhance employee health-guided by the Hitachi Group Safety and Health Policy, whose core principle is that safety and health always come first, and our global HSE*1 policy, which focuses on improving health and well-being in the workplace.*1 Health, Safety, and Environment.With people at the heart of everything we do, Hitachi Energy views health and productivity management as a management foundation that underpins corporate value and social trust. By fostering a safe and healthy work environment through shared responsibility and continuous improvement, the company reinforces its role in advancing the energy transition and shaping a sustainable energy future for all.About the Health & Productivity Management Outstanding Organization Recognition ProgramThe Health & Productivity Management Outstanding Organization Recognition Program is a program established by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) in fiscal year 2016. The program highlights large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises that are implementing particularly excellent health and productivity management, and aims to develop an environment in which such organizations can gain enhanced recognition from employees, job seekers, related companies, and financial institutions. Marking its 10th year, the 2026 program recognized 3,765 organizations in the Large Enterprise Category and 23,085 organizations in the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise Category.ReferenceNippon Kenko Kaigi (Japan Health Council) - Official Website (Japanese)ACTION! Health & Productivity Management - Portal SiteAbout Hitachi EnergyHitachi Energy is a global technology leader in electrification, powering a sustainable energy future with innovative power grid technologies with digital at the core. Over three billion people depend on our technologies to power their daily lives. With over a century in pioneering mission-critical technologies like high-voltage, transformers, automation, and power electronics, we are addressing the most urgent energy challenge of our time - balancing soaring electricity demand, while decarbonizing the power system. With an unparalleled installed base in over 140 countries, we co-create and build long-term partnerships across the utility, industry, transportation, data centers, and infrastructure sectors. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ over 50,000 people in 60 countries and generate revenues of around $16 billion USD.https://www.hitachienergy.comhttps://www.linkedin.com/company/hitachienergyhttps://x.com/HitachiEnergyAbout Hitachi, Ltd.Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi contributes to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates globally in four sectors - Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries - and the Strategic SIB Business Unit for new growth businesses. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi generates value from integrating data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2024 (ended March 31, 2025) totaled 9,783.3 billion yen, with 618 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 280,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.comSource: Hitachi, Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.