Kinnevik AB: Board member Rubin Ritter appointed as interim CEO of Kinnevik

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that Board member Rubin Ritter has been appointed as interim CEO of Kinnevik with immediate effect. Rubin Ritter will also continue to serve on the Kinnevik Board. The process to select a permanent new CEO has been underway since November and several candidates are being evaluated by the Board's search committee.

Cristina Stenbeck, Chairperson of the Board, highlighted: "I am pleased that Rubin is stepping into this interim role while we complete the selection process for the permanent role. Rubin knows the company well, and understands the importance of a performance-led culture of active and accountable ownership. He has extensive experience as an investor, an entrepreneur, an operational and financial manager, and Board member, and a track record of scaling high growth companies, raising and returning capital, and piloting the transition from the private to public equity markets. I am confident that Rubin will provide the leadership and execution to ensure that we drive value creation from our investment portfolio, and optimise our own organisational set-up and working practices. The search process to select and appoint a permanent new CEO is ongoing, and we are meeting with a number of candidates who have relevant backgrounds from peer companies in Sweden and Europe."

Rubin Ritter commented: "We have agreed a clear and focused agenda in the Board for this interim period. This includes a thorough and unbiased assessment of our team, our culture, our ways of working and our portfolio, and making changes where necessary so that my permanent successor can hit the ground running."

Rubin Ritter was elected to the Kinnevik Board at the Annual General Meeting in May 2025. From 2010 to 2021, Rubin was co-CEO of Europe's leading online fashion platform Zalando, which was a listed company and in which Kinnevik was a major owner before distributing the shares to its shareholders in 2021. Rubin is the owner and CEO of Talberg, his own investment and advisory company, which is based in Berlin.

Current CEO Georgi Ganev, who had been scheduled to leave Kinnevik by no later than November this year, will now leave Kinnevik with immediate effect.

This information is information that Kinnevik AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 2026-03-15 16:40 CET.

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Mikaela Kramer, Corporate Communications Manager

Phone: +46 (0)70 762 00 50

Email: press@kinnevik.com

Kinnevik is a leading growth investor on a mission to redefine industries and create remarkable growth companies. We are an active owner and operational partner, providing patient capital to challenger technology-enabled businesses in Europe and the US. Our passionate founders are building tomorrow's leaders within healthcare, software and climate, making everyday life easier and better for people around the world. We invest at all stages of a company's growth journey, always determined to create long-term value. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.