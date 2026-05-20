Kinnevik AB: Kinnevik confirms information regarding ongoing recruitment process for permanent new Chief Executive Officer

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") notes information in the media regarding its ongoing recruitment process for a permanent new Chief Executive Officer and confirms that Helena Saxon is a candidate for the role. Kinnevik has no further comments at present, and will communicate further if and when there is anything to announce.

This information is information that Kinnevik AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 2026-05-20 23:45 CEST.

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Mikaela Kramer, Corporate Communications Manager

Phone: +46 (0)70 762 00 50

Email: press@kinnevik.com

Kinnevik is an active owner and partner, providing patient capital from our own balance sheet to technology-enabled growth businesses. Our founders are building tomorrow's industry leaders, making everyday life easier and better for people around the world. We invest across all stages of a company's growth journey, focused on creating long-term shareholder value. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor, and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.