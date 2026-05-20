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WKN: A40D0L | ISIN: SE0022060521 | Ticker-Symbol: IV61
Tradegate
21.05.26 | 08:37
4,861 Euro
-0,96 % -0,047
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KINNEVIK AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINNEVIK AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0445,07811:32
5,0585,06011:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2026 23:45 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Kinnevik AB: Kinnevik confirms information regarding ongoing recruitment process for permanent new Chief Executive Officer

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") notes information in the media regarding its ongoing recruitment process for a permanent new Chief Executive Officer and confirms that Helena Saxon is a candidate for the role. Kinnevik has no further comments at present, and will communicate further if and when there is anything to announce.

This information is information that Kinnevik AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 2026-05-20 23:45 CEST.

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Mikaela Kramer, Corporate Communications Manager
Phone: +46 (0)70 762 00 50
Email: press@kinnevik.com

Kinnevik is an active owner and partner, providing patient capital from our own balance sheet to technology-enabled growth businesses. Our founders are building tomorrow's industry leaders, making everyday life easier and better for people around the world. We invest across all stages of a company's growth journey, focused on creating long-term shareholder value. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor, and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.