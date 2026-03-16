Roblon A/S: Interim report Q1 2025/26

Roblon's revenue and earnings for the first quarter of 2025/26 fell short of Management's guidance at the beginning of the financial year

The Board of Directors of Roblon A/S has today considered and approved the interim report for the first three months of 2025/26.

Highlights Q1 2025/26

Consolidated revenue amounted to DKKm 29.8, against DKKm 51.1 in the year-earlier period. Whereas the FOC product group improved, the revenue decline in the Composite area was more pronounced than expected.

EBITDA before special items was a loss of DKKm 6.3 (a profit of DKKm 6.7).

EBIT before special items was a loss of DKKm 9.2 (a profit of DKKm 3.0), and profit/loss from continuing operations before tax was a loss of DKKm 10.4 (a profit of DKKm 4.6).

While Management did expect a lower level of activity in the first quarter of 2025/26, both revenue and earnings were lower than expected. The primary reason was that one of Roblon's largest customers in the offshore oil and gas industry temporarily reduced its procurement due to excess inventories. This will adversely affect order intake and revenue for the rest of the financial year.

Guidance for FY 2025/26

In Roblon's Company Announcement no. 4 dated 3 March 2026, as a consequence of the above and other factors, Management downgraded its profit guidance for the financial year 2025/26, and this lower guidance is maintained.

Based on the lower activity level and updated market outlook, Management has implemented necessary cost adjustments, including organisational changes. These measures are expected to reduce costs by some DKKm 5 for the full year 2025/26, and their full effect will be seen after the first quarter. The measures have been implemented to ensure more robust and cost-effective operations in a market characterised by considerable volatility.

The performance for Q1 2025/26, updated market outlook and adjustments to the Group's overhead costs were the reasons for the revised guidance set out in Company Announcement no. 4 of 3 March 2026, which is maintained:

Revenue: DKKm 170 to 210 (previously DKKm 200 to 240)

DKKm 170 to 210 (previously DKKm 200 to 240) EBITDA before special items: DKKm 0 to 20 (previously DKKm 10 to 30)

DKKm 0 to 20 (previously DKKm 10 to 30) EBIT before special items: DKKm -10 to DKKm 10 (previously DKKm 0 to 20)





The previous guidance was communicated in Company Announcement no. 10 of 9 December 2025, in which Management stated that 2025/26 would be affected by a changed product mix and a lower level of activity in the energy cables area. As this is a project-based area, significant fluctuations are expected to occur from year to year. Dialogues with customers and development activities regarding future cable projects continue, which causes Management to expect a higher level of activity in this area in the financial year 2026/27.

Statements about future developments are subject to uncertainty. A number of factors are beyond Roblon's control, and actual results may therefore differ significantly from the expressed expectations. These factors include changes in market conditions and the competitive situation, cyclical developments, exchange rate fluctuations and general economic and political conditions.

Frederikshavn, 16 March 2026

Roblon A/S



Mikael Staal Axelsen Kim Müller Carsten Michno

Chairman CEO Co-CEO/CFO

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to: Co-CEO Carsten Michno, tel. +45 9620 3300