EXCHANGE NOTICE, MARCH 16, 2026 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS (Record Id 340657)
The subscription rights of the share issue of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy will be traded as of March 17, 2026.
Identifiers of the subscription rights:
Trading code: FARONU0126
ISIN code: FI4000602313
Orderbook id: 491726
Market Segment: First North Finland
Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table
Subscription period: March 17, 2026 - April 02, 2026
Trading starts: March 17, 2026
Last trading day: March 27, 2026
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, 358 9 6166 7260
The subscription rights of the share issue of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy will be traded as of March 17, 2026.
Identifiers of the subscription rights:
Trading code: FARONU0126
ISIN code: FI4000602313
Orderbook id: 491726
Market Segment: First North Finland
Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table
Subscription period: March 17, 2026 - April 02, 2026
Trading starts: March 17, 2026
Last trading day: March 27, 2026
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, 358 9 6166 7260
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