EXCHANGE NOTICE, MARCH 16, 2026 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS (Record Id 340657)



The subscription rights of the share issue of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy will be traded as of March 17, 2026.



Identifiers of the subscription rights:



Trading code: FARONU0126

ISIN code: FI4000602313

Orderbook id: 491726

Market Segment: First North Finland

Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table

Subscription period: March 17, 2026 - April 02, 2026

Trading starts: March 17, 2026

Last trading day: March 27, 2026



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, 358 9 6166 7260



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