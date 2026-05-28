Faron Pharmaceuticals LTD: Holding(S) In Company

TURKU, FI / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / Faron Pharmaceuticals (HEL:FARON)(LSE:FARN)
Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FIN-FSA)
1. Identity of the issuer:
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:
Name:
City and country of residence:
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of shares and voting rights
% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
0.10
9.36
9.46
203,045,511
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
n/a
n/a
n/a
A: Shares and voting rights
Class/type of
Number of shares and voting rights
% of shares and voting rights
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
FI4000153309
0
207,708
0
0.10
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
SUBTOTAL A
207,708
0.10
B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash settlement
Number of shares and voting rights
% of shares and voting rights
Rights of Use
n/a
n/a
n/a
18,798,276
9.26
Swaps
15/10/2027
n/a
Cash
201,276
0.10
SUBTOTAL B
18,999,552
9.36
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):
Name
% of shares and voting rights
% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both
Bank of America Corporation
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NB Holdings Corporation
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BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited
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BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited
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ML UK Capital Holdings Limited
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9. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of Click here to enter a date.
10. Additional information:
Done at London, United Kingdom on 27.5.2026.
SOURCE: Faron Pharmaceuticals
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/faron-pharmaceuticals-ltd-holdings-in-company-1171407