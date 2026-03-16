SMX Public Limited: SMX Technology Secures Global Energy Supply Chains, Protecting Oil and Gas Investments

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / In global energy markets, prices swing, geopolitics shifts, and supply routes can change overnight. In an industry defined by volatility, verification has become one of the most valuable assets. SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX)(NASDAQ:SMXWW) delivers that verification through its advanced traceability technology, enabling crude oil, refined fuels, and petrochemical products to carry a verifiable identity as they move through global supply chains-helping protect the massive investments that power the world's energy economy while providing stakeholders with answers and solutions in real time.

Thanks to SMX's traceability technology, the benefits extend across the entire energy ecosystem. Oil and gas producers can safeguard the integrity and value of their products. Shippers and commodity traders gain verification that materials remain authentic as they move through global transport networks. Refiners and fuel retailers can confirm the origin and authenticity of the inputs entering their operations. Governments and regulators gain stronger tools for sanctions enforcement, compliance monitoring, and supply-chain transparency. Financial markets and investors benefit from greater confidence in the authenticity and movement of the energy assets underlying global trading and investment activity.

Each year, trillions of dollars' worth of petroleum commodities move through pipelines, tankers, storage terminals, refineries, and international trading hubs. These vast supply chains span multiple jurisdictions and involve numerous intermediaries. Along the way, materials may be blended, substituted, diluted, mislabeled, or rerouted-creating financial, regulatory, and reputational risks for companies operating within the system.

SMX's platform addresses this challenge by embedding microscopic, invisible markers directly into physical commodities. Once applied, these markers allow oil, fuel, and petrochemical materials to carry a persistent signature that can be detected and authenticated throughout production, transportation, storage, blending, and final delivery.

Unlike traditional documentation-based tracking systems, SMX's technology links verification directly to the material itself. The commodity becomes its own proof of identity.

By connecting a material's signature to SMX's secure digital verification infrastructure, companies can establish an auditable record confirming where commodities originated and how they moved through the supply network. This physical-to-digital identity framework strengthens transparency across global energy markets while helping safeguard the value of energy assets and the investments behind them.

Energy infrastructure represents some of the largest capital investments in the global economy. Ensuring that materials moving through pipelines, refineries, storage facilities, and trading networks are authentic is increasingly essential to protecting both operational systems and financial investments.

SMX's markers integrate seamlessly into existing industrial processes without altering the composition or performance of the commodity itself. They can be introduced during production or refining and verified later using proprietary detection systems.

In a global energy system where markets react instantly and geopolitical events can disrupt supply overnight, SMX provides something increasingly essential: verification embedded directly within the materials powering the world economy-delivering real-time answers and actionable intelligence for the stakeholders responsible for producing, transporting, regulating, and investing in energy.

Contact: Jeremy Murphy / jeremy@360bespoke.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-technology-secures-global-energy-supply-chains-protecting-oi-1147939