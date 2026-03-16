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WKN: A2PKSX | ISIN: VGG6375R1073 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
13.03.26 | 20:59
19,160 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
16.03.2026 11:02 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp: NESR Awarded $300 Million in Cementing Contracts

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:NESR) an international, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") region, today announced that it has secured several, multi-year Cementing contract awards valued at approximately USD $300 million.

These contracts, which solidify NESR's leading MENA position in Cementing for the next five years, encompass a significant award in Kuwait and several prominent awards in North Africa. The awards are reflective of the positive activity trends across the region, and leverage both NESR's existing Cementing leadership across the Gulf, as well as the Company's strategic, counter-cyclical investment commitment.

Sherif Foda, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said, "Based on our philosophy of fortifying our biggest segments in core countries and pulling-through these capabilities to new areas, we are pleased to see these new awards that solidify our leading position in Cementing for years to come. The benefit of regional scale in segments like Cementing include operational agility and the ability to enhance our offering with new technologies. We're honored to now have such a solid position in Kuwait, and humbly thank our dearest clients for their trust. New awards across North Africa demonstrate our ability to expand quickly outside of our core Gulf footprint, and underscore the growth potential in Libya and beyond."

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical fact may be forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements are contained in our filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in such filings.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because of the risks and uncertainties related to them and to the risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any new information or future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law. You should read this communication in conjunction with other documents which the Company may file or furnish from time to time with the SEC.

About National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 7,000 employees, representing more than 60 nationalities in 16 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation, Pumping and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access their reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation Services such as Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling, Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Drilling Fluids and Rig Services.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lubna Hamdan
National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
lubna@nesr.com

For inquiries regarding NESR, or for investor queries, please contact:

Blake Gendron
National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
832-925-3777
investors@nesr.com

SOURCE: National Energy Services Reunited Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/nesr-awarded-300-million-in-cementing-contracts-1147938

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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