Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) (FSE: J8C) ("DLP" or the "Company") announces receipt of geochemical results for rock chip-panel samples taken in an additional four trenches and along an access road in the exotic copper zone at the Esperanza project (Figures 1 and 2). The previous three trench results were reported in a DLP news release dated March 09, 2026.

Figure 1: Esperanza Project Location with Principal Copper Mines and Ground Holdings of Copper Companies

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Results from the additional four trenches and an access road in the exotic copper zone which extends over approximately 300m x 700m have returned copper mineralized intervals of between 10 to 96m with average copper oxide values ranging from 0.19% Cu to 1.03% Cu (see Tables 1 to 10 and Figures 1 to 7).

Figure 2: Esperanza Trench Locations

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Highlights

Trench T5_026 was 66m long and returned: 66m @ 0.66% Cu from 0m to 66m with intervals of 0.98% Cu from 0m to 18m 0.88% Cu from 40m to 58m

(see Tables 1 & 2 and Figures 4 and 5) .

was 66m long and returned:

Trench T6_026 was 86m long and returned: 86m @ 0.73% Cu from 0m to 86m with an interval of 1.03% Cu from 36m to 84m

(see Tables 3 & 4 and Figures 4 and 5) .

was 86m long and returned:

Trench T7A_026 was 96m long and returned: 96m @ 0.54% Cu from 0m to 96m with an interval of 0.75% Cu from 30m to 88m

(see Tables 5 & 6 and Figure 6) .

was 96m long and returned:

Access Road Cut C1_026 was 22m long and returned: 22m @ 0.62% Cu from 0m to 22m with an interval of 0.87% Cu from 0m to 10m

(see Tables 9 & 10 and Figure 7) .

was 22m long and returned:

Mr. Gendall, President and CEO commented: "Further encouraging trench results across the exotic copper zone with current mapped exposures of approximately 700m x 300m have confirmed near surface copper oxides along a structural flank of a mapped porphyry copper-molybdenum system. Characteristic quartz veining, D and A-type, hydrothermal breccias together with tourmaline and mapped alteration suggest a shallow porphyry system to the southeast of this exotic copper zone. We are very encouraged with the first phase of trenching and mapping done and we will now continue to do phase 2 detailed sampling and additional geophysics to drill test the targets later this year"

Trench Rock Chip-Panel Sampling

Results from rock chip-panel samples taken in an additional four trenches and along an access road in the exotic copper zone. which extends over approximately 300m x 700m are reported below (see Tables 1 to 10 and Figures 2 to 7):

Table 1: Trench T5-026: Location

Trench Easting Northing Elevation Length Azimuth Inclination ID m m m m Degrees Degrees T5-026 244697 8136221 1855.5 66 188 -25

Table 2: Trench T5-026: Summary Results for Copper

Trench From To Interval Description Cu (total) ID m m m

% T5-026 0 66 66 Mineralized agglomerate 0.66 Includes 0 18 18 Mineralized agglomerate 0.98 Includes 40 58 18 Mineralized agglomerate 0.88

Table 3: Trench T6-026: Location

Trench Easting Northing Elevation Length Azimuth Inclination ID m m m m Degrees Degrees T6-026 244625 8136239 1867 86 169 -30

Table 4: Trench T6-026: Summary Results for Copper

Trench From To Interval Description Cu (total) ID m m m

% T6-026 0 86 86 Mineralized agglomerate 0.73 Includes 36 84 48 Mineralized agglomerate 1.03

Table 5: Trench T7A-026: Location

Trench Easting Northing Elevation Length Azimuth Inclination ID m m m m Degrees Degrees T7A-026 244561 8136129 1859 96 125 -30

Table 6: Trench T7A-026: Summary Results for Copper

Trench From To Interval Description Cu (total) ID m m m

% T7A-026 0 96 96 Mineralized agglomerate 0.54 Includes 30 88 58 Mineralized agglomerate 0.75

Table 7: Trench T9-026: Location

Trench Easting Northing Elevation Length Azimuth Inclination ID m m m m Degrees Degrees T9-026 244562 8135663 1844 60 45 -25

Table 8: Trench T9-026: Summary Results for Copper

Trench From To Interval Description Cu (total) ID m m m

% T9-026 0 60 60 Mineralized agglomerate 0.19 Includes 32 60 28 Mineralized agglomerate 0.33

Table 9: Access Road Cut: C1-026: Location

Trench Easting Northing Elevation Length Azimuth Inclination ID m m m m Degrees Degrees C1-026 244573 8136018 1848 22 324 -15

Table 10: Access Road Cut C1-026: Summary Results for Copper

Trench From To Interval Description Cu (total) ID m m m

% C1-026 0 22 22 Mineralized agglomerate 0.62 Includes 0 10 10 Mineralized agglomerate 0.87

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

DLP Resources Peru S.A.C, a subsidiary of DLP Resources Inc., supervises sampling and carries out surface sampling and mapping of outcrop at the Esperanza project. Rock chip-Panel sampling was done within a maximum area of 2m x 1m and descriptions were carried out by a geologist. Samples are bagged and sealed on site before transportation to the SGS Peru S.A.C. sample preparation facility in Arequipa by Company vehicles and staff. Rocks are crushed Drying at 100°C, primary and secondary crushing to -10 mesh (up to 6K) Division and pulverizing of 250g (95% to 140 mesh) with 70% passing <2mm. Sample is split with riffle splitter and 250g pulverized to 85% less than 75um. Prepared samples are sent to Lima by SGS Peru S.A.C. for analysis. SGS Peru S.A.C. is an independent laboratory. Samples are analyzed for 50 elements using a four-acid digestion and Atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. Overlimit samples for copper and silver were re-analysed by four-acid digestion and atomic absorption spectrometry finish. For gold determination, fire assay of a 30 g charge is followed by an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) determination. In addition, sequential copper analyses are done and reports, soluble copper using sulphuric acid leach, soluble copper in cyanide leach, residual copper and total copper. SGS meets all requirements of International Standards with ISO/IEC 17025 accredited testing laboratories.

DLP Resources independently monitors quality control and quality assurance ("QA/QC") through a program that includes the insertion of certified reference materials.

Esperanza Project

The Esperanza Cu-Mo Project is an early-stage exploration project in Southern Peru consisting of 13,900 Ha of claims which are 100% owned by DLP. Esperanza is located ~35 km SW of the Cerro Verde Mine in Arequipa and immediately south of the Chapi Copper Mine.

Copper-molybdenum mineralization was initially observed in an early reconnaissance program undertaken in 2022. Subsequently we have completed a satellite alteration mapping program over the project and identified alteration consistent with porphyry copper-molybdenum systems. Follow-up of alteration and subsequent sampling and mapping commenced in early 2024.

Figure 3: Esperanza: View to the south of mineralized agglomerates over approximately 700m

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Figure 4: Esperanza: Trench Locations of T5, T6 and T7A along zone of shallow dipping mineralized agglomerates over approximately 300m - View to the North

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Figure 5: Summary of rock chip-panel sample results from trenches T5 and T6 for the Esperanza Porphyry Project.

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Figure 6: Summary of rock chip-panel sample results from trench T7A for the Esperanza Porphyry Project.

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Figure 7: Summary of rock chip-panel sample results from trench T9 and access road C1 for the Esperanza Porphyry Project.

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Qualified Person

Mr. Gendall, CEO & President of the company is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Gendall has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia and Peru, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP and on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF and on the FSE, trading symbol J8C. Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to further sampling, mapping and advancement of the Esperanza Project in Peru.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things rock chip results expected from the Esperanza Project in Peru.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

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Source: DLP Resources Inc.