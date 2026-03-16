Vancouver, British Columbia and Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSSE: MV3) ("SXGC", "SX2" or the "Company") announces results from four drill holes from the 100%-owned Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project in Victoria (Figures 1 to 6). Best results included 17.3 m @ 22.9 g/t AuEq (15.3 g/t Au, 3.2% Sb) from 251.1 m in drill hole SDDSC200.

The true thickness of the mineralized intervals is interpreted to be approximately 60% to 80% of the sampled thickness for all reported holes.

Four High Level Takeaways:

Record grade in shallow Apollo - Highest-grade composite intersection recorded in the top 220 vertical metres of Apollo: 17.3 m at 22.9 g/t gold equivalent, including 6.3 m at 32.3 g/t gold and 7.0% antimony. Apollo delivering in every direction - Four holes drilled both east-to-west and west-to-east all hit mineralization. The system is continuous, consistent, and responds predictably to the drill bit across the upper Apollo area. Antimony tenor is very high near surface - Multiple intervals in these holes exceeded 20% antimony, consistent with the zonation model that predicts the richest antimony grades in the upper 700 m of the system. That is strategically important given current antimony prices and global supply constraints. New vein sets appearing - SDDSC200 identified a previously unrecognised vein set, a reminder that the system is still expanding with every hole drilled. We are not filling in a known box - we are still finding new parts of it.

Michael Hudson, President & CEO, states: "These four holes do something important - they demonstrate that the upper Apollo system, within 220 vertical metres of surface, is capable of hosting extremely high gold-antimony grades across broad widths. The 17.3 m at 22.9 g/t gold equivalent in SDDSC200 is the best composite we've ever recorded in the top portion of Apollo and is in an area we had not previously drilled. That's not infill - that's discovery.

"What strikes us about this set of results is the consistency. Four holes, drilled in alternating directions across the upper Apollo, all hit mineralization. The vein sets are continuous, they're predictable, and the high-grade cores keep appearing exactly where the geology says they should. SDDSC200 also intersected a vein set we hadn't seen before, which is a reminder that Apollo is still expanding with further drilling.

"The antimony story here is equally compelling. Multiple intervals exceeded 20% antimony - very high concentrations that reflect the epizonal character of Sunday Creek and the natural enrichment of antimony in the upper portions of the system. At a time when the Western world is urgently reassessing its antimony supply chain, these grades matter.

"With 46 holes pending results and ten rigs turning, the pipeline of news from Sunday Creek remains as strong as it has ever been."

For Those Who Like the Details - Highlights:

Four diamond drill holes (SDDSC195, SDDSC198, SDDSC199, SDDSC200) were completed in the upper Apollo prospect, testing both infill positions within known vein sets and gaps within 220 vertical metres of surface that had never previously been drilled. Holes were drilled in alternating east-to-west and west-to-east orientations to optimise intersection angles across the steeply dipping vein architecture. True widths are estimated at approximately 60% to 80% of reported downhole thicknesses.

SDDSC195 (west to east, 152 m total depth downhole): Five vein sets intersected, new high-grade core identified in A50 vein set:

4.0 m @ 4.8 g/t AuEq (4.0 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 128.6 m including 0.4 m @ 31.4 g/t AuEq (26.6 g/t Au, 2.0% Sb) from 129.6 m

10.3 m @ 8.9 g/t AuEq (7.9 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 136.9 m including 1.3 m @ 21.3 g/t AuEq (16.6 g/t Au, 2.0% Sb) from 139.3 m including 0.3 m @ 35.7 g/t AuEq (35.5 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 144.0 m including 0.4 m @ 113.5 g/t AuEq (105.0 g/t Au, 3.6% Sb) from 145.8 m



SDDSC198 (east to west, 274 m total depth downhole): Three vein sets intersected, infilling known upper Apollo structures:

4.7 m @ 2.6 g/t AuEq (2.3 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 172.6 m

2.6 m @ 10.1 g/t AuEq (9.8 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 206.1 m including 0.1 m @ 182.6 g/t AuEq (179.0 g/t Au, 1.5% Sb) from 207.7 m



SDDSC199 (west to east, 503 m total depth downhole): Eight vein sets intersected, high-grade core delineated in A30 vein set, targeting a gap 24 vertical metres below previously reported SDDSC164:

17.9 m @ 8.3 g/t AuEq (5.0 g/t Au, 1.4% Sb) from 210.4 m including 4.4 m @ 30.8 g/t AuEq (18.2 g/t Au, 5.3% Sb) from 213.2 m

4.4 m @ 3.4 g/t AuEq (2.8 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 240.6 m including 0.2 m @ 67.9 g/t AuEq (60.8 g/t Au, 3.0% Sb) from 242.9 m

4.4 m @ 3.1 g/t AuEq (2.1 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 248.1 m

3.6 m @ 12.8 g/t AuEq (7.1 g/t Au, 2.4% Sb) from 258.6 m including 2.0 m @ 21.6 g/t AuEq (11.8 g/t Au, 4.1% Sb) from 260.3 m

0.1 m @ 88.7 g/t AuEq (78.0 g/t Au, 4.5% Sb) from 267.5 m

Individual assays exceeding 20% antimony: 0.52 m @ 34.8 g/t Au, 29.8% Sb from 214.5 m 0.26 m @ 19.3 g/t Au, 21.4% Sb from 261.8 m

These elevated antimony tenors are consistent with the epizonal zonation model predicting antimony enrichment in the upper 700 m of the system

SDDSC200 (west to east, 321 m total depth): Four vein sets intersected including one previously unrecognised structure, multiple high-grade cores in A30 vein set, stepping 40 vertical metres below SDDSC199's A30 core:

6.6 m @ 6.3 g/t AuEq (5.7 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 228.0 m including 0.9 m @ 31.3 g/t AuEq (29.5 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 233.7 m

4.3 m @ 5.2 g/t AuEq (3.3 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 244.6 m including 0.2 m @ 105.0 g/t AuEq (61.0 g/t Au, 18.4% Sb) from 248.2 m

17.3 m @ 22.9 g/t AuEq (15.3 g/t Au, 3.2% Sb) from 251.1 m: the highest-grade composite intersection recorded in the top 220 vertical metres of Apollo to date including 0.6 m @ 30.6 g/t AuEq (30.6 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 251.1 m including 6.3 m @ 48.9 g/t AuEq (32.3 g/t Au, 7.0% Sb) from 256.9 m including 0.3 m @ 64.5 g/t AuEq (54.7 g/t Au, 4.1% Sb) from 264.5 m including 0.6 m @ 48.0 g/t AuEq (21.3 g/t Au, 11.2% Sb) from 267.1 m

Individual exceptional assays: 0.91 m @ 131 g/t Au, 8.45% Sb from 257.5 m 0.40 m @ 33.0 g/t Au, 28.1% Sb from 259.5 m



Project Totals to Date

247 drill holes for 114,806 m reported from Sunday Creek since late 2020

81 composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au by applying a 1 m (down hole length) @ 5 g/t AuEq lower cut.

101 composite intersections exceeding 10% Sb by applying a 1 m (down hole length) @ 5 g/t AuEq lower cut.

46 holes pending results, including 10 actively drilling, with nine rigs operational and one dedicated to regional exploration

200,000 m drill program continuing through to Q1 2027

Drill Hole Discussion

Four drill holes are reported here targeting the upper Apollo prospect, drilled in alternating east-to-west and west-to-east orientations to optimise high intersection angles across the steeply dipping vein architecture. The program had two clear objectives:

to test previously undrilled gaps within 220 vertical metres of surface (SDDSC199 and SDDSC200); and

to infill the boundaries of known vein sets within the upper Apollo system (SDDSC195 and SDDSC198).

All four holes delivered high-grade gold-antimony mineralization, demonstrating the continuity and predictability of the upper Apollo system. Importantly, both gap-testing holes identified new high-grade cores within the A30 vein set, with SDDSC200 - stepping a further 40 vertical metres below SDDSC199 - returning the highest-grade composite intersection ever recorded within the top 220 vertical metres of Apollo. SDDSC200 also intersected a previously unrecognised vein set, confirming that the system continues to expand with each successive hole.

The elevated antimony tenor observed across multiple intervals in both SDDSC199 and SDDSC200 - with several individual assays exceeding 20% Sb - is consistent with the zonation pattern characteristic of epizonal systems, where antimony enrichment is strongest in the upper 700 m of the mineralized column. This pattern has now been confirmed repeatedly across Apollo and reinforces the interpreted epizonal model for Sunday Creek.

Taken together, these results demonstrate that the upper Apollo system hosts very high grade gold-antimony grades from near surface, that the vein architecture is spatially coherent across a range of drill orientations, and that significant discovery potential remains with continued infill and step-out drilling.

SDDSC195

SDDSC195 was drilled west to east and intersected five vein sets and identified one new HG core within the A50 vein set. The A50 vein set and HG core returned a broad mineralized zone of 10.3 m @ 8.9 g/t AuEq (7.9 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 136.9 m, including 0.4 m @ 113.5 g/t AuEq (105.0 g/t Au, 3.6% Sb) from 145.8 m.

Selected highlights include:

4.0 m @ 4.8 g/t AuEq (4.0 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 128.6 m, including; 0.4 m @ 31.4 g/t AuEq (26.6 g/t Au, 2.0% Sb) from 129.6 m

10.3 m @ 8.9 g/t AuEq (7.9 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 136.9 m, including; 1.3 m @ 21.3 g/t AuEq (16.6 g/t Au, 2.0% Sb) from 139.3 m 0.3 m @ 35.7 g/t AuEq (35.5 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 144.0 m 0.4 m @ 113.5 g/t AuEq (105.0 g/t Au, 3.6% Sb) from 145.8 m



SDDSC198

SDDSC198 was drilled east to west and targeted infill of known vein sets within the upper area of Apollo system. Three vein sets were intersected, returning one individual gold assay exceeding 100 g/t Au; 0.1 m @ 182.6 g/t AuEq (179.0 g/t Au, 1.5% Sb) from 207.7 m.

Selected highlights include:

4.7 m @ 2.6 g/t AuEq (2.3 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 172.6 m

2.6 m @ 10.1 g/t AuEq (9.8 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 206.1 m, including; 0.1 m @ 182.6 g/t AuEq (179.0 g/t Au, 1.5% Sb) from 207.7 m



SDDSC199

SDDSC199 was drilled west to east and targeted a gap in drilling approximately 24 vertical metres below the HG core reported in previously reported hole SDDSC164 (1.9 m @ 16.5 g/t AuEq (14.4 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 198.0 m). Eight vein sets were identified, and one HG core was delineated within the A30 vein set (Figure 4).

Two individual assays exceeded 20% antimony:

29.80% Sb & 34.8 g/t Au over 0.52 m from 214.5 m

21.40% Sb & 19.3 g/t Au over 0.26 m from 261.8 m.

The elevated antimony tenor observed in these intervals is consistent with the zonation pattern identified in upper portions of the Apollo system and supports the interpreted epizonal model of increased antimony in the upper 700 m of the system.

Selected highlights include:

17.9 m @ 8.3 g/t AuEq (5.0 g/t Au, 1.4% Sb) from 210.4 m (A30 vein set), including; 4.4 m @ 30.8 g/t AuEq (18.2 g/t Au, 5.3% Sb) from 213.2 m (A30 HG core)

4.4 m @ 3.4 g/t AuEq (2.8 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 240.6 m, including; 0.2 m @ 67.9 g/t AuEq (60.8 g/t Au, 3.0% Sb) from 242.9 m

4.4 m @ 3.1 g/t AuEq (2.1 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 248.1 m

3.6 m @ 12.8 g/t AuEq (7.1 g/t Au, 2.4% Sb) from 258.6 m, including; 2.0 m @ 21.6 g/t AuEq (11.8 g/t Au, 4.1% Sb) from 260.3 m

0.1 m @ 88.7 g/t AuEq (78.0 g/t Au, 4.5% Sb) from 267.5 m

SDDSC200

SDDSC200 was drilled west to east and targeted a further 40 vertical metre step-down below the A30 HG core intersected in SDDSC199 (Figure 4). Four vein sets were intersected, of which one was previously unrecognised, and multiple HG cores were identified within the A30 vein set. The hole returned one individual gold assay exceeding 100 g/t Au and one individual antimony assay exceeding 20% Sb:

131 g/t Au & 8.45% Sb over 0.91 m from 257.5 m

28.10% Sb & 33.0 g/t Au over 0.40 m from 259.5 m

The A30 vein set and HG core returned a broad mineralized zone of 17.3 m @ 22.9 g/t AuEq (15.3 g/t Au, 3.2% Sb) from 251.1 m, representing the highest-grade composite intersection recorded within the top 220 vertical metres of the Apollo system to date, and highlights the high-grade potential of the system even in the upper areas.

Selected highlights include:

6.6 m @ 6.3 g/t AuEq (5.7 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 228.0 m, including; 0.9 m @ 31.3 g/t AuEq (29.5 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 233.7 m

4.3 m @ 5.2 g/t AuEq (3.3 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 244.6 m, including; 0.2 m @ 105.0 g/t AuEq (61.0 g/t Au, 18.4% Sb) from 248.2 m

17.3 m @ 22.9 g/t AuEq (15.3 g/t Au, 3.2% Sb) from 251.1 m, including; 0.6 m @ 30.6 g/t AuEq (30.6 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 251.1 m 6.3 m @ 48.9 g/t AuEq (32.3 g/t Au, 7.0% Sb) from 256.9 m 0.3 m @ 64.5 g/t AuEq (54.7 g/t Au, 4.1% Sb) from 264.5 m 0.6 m @ 48.0 g/t AuEq (21.3 g/t Au, 11.2% Sb) from 267.1 m



Pending Results and Update

Nine drill rigs are currently operational on the Sunday Creek project with one additional drill rig dedicated to regional exploration. Results are pending from 46 holes currently being processed and analyzed including ten holes that are actively being drilled and one abandoned hole (Figure 2). The Company continues its ongoing 200,000 m drill program through to Q1 2027.

About Sunday Creek

The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 km north of Melbourne within 16,900 hectares ("Ha") of granted exploration tenements. SXGC is also the freehold landholder of 1,392 Ha that forms the key portion in and around the main drilled area at the Sunday Creek Project.

Gold and antimony form in a relay of vein sets that cut across a steeply dipping zone of intensely altered rocks (the "host"). These vein sets are like a "Golden Ladder" structure where the main host extends between the side rails deep into the earth, with multiple cross-cutting vein sets that host the gold forming the rungs. At Apollo and Rising Sun these individual 'rungs' have been defined over 600 m depth extent from surface to over 1,100 m below surface, are 2.5 m to 3.5 m wide (median widths) (and up to 10 m), and 20 m to 100 m in strike.

Cumulatively, 247 drill holes for 114,806.33 m have been reported from Sunday Creek since late 2020. This amount includes five holes for 929 m that have been drilled for geotechnical purposes and 22 holes for 2,973.77 m that were abandoned due to deviation or hole conditions. Fourteen drill holes for 2,383 m have been reported regionally outside of the main Sunday Creek drill area with three additional regional holes currently being processed. A total of 64 historic drill holes for 5,599 m were completed from the late 1960s to 2008. The project now contains a total of eighty-one (81) composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au and seventy-two (72) composite intersections between 50 g/t and 100 g/t Au, and one-hundred and one (101) composite intersections exceeding 10% Sb by applying a 1 m (down hole length) @ 5 g/t AuEq lower cut.

Southern Cross Gold's systematic drill program is strategically targeting these significant vein formations, which are currently defined over 1,550 m strike of the host dyke/sediment ("rails of the ladder") from Christina to Apollo prospects, of which approximately 650 m has been more intensively drill tested (Golden Dyke to Apollo). At least 115 'rungs' have been defined to date, defined by high-grade intercepts (20 g/t Au to >7,330 g/t Au) along with lower grade edges. Ongoing step-out drilling is aiming to uncover the potential extent of this mineralized system (Figure 2).

Geologically, the project is located within the Melbourne Structural Zone in the Lachlan Fold Belt. The regional host to the Sunday Creek mineralization is an interbedded turbidite sequence of siltstones and minor sandstones metamorphosed to sub-greenschist facies and folded into a set of open north-west trending folds.

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations and videos all available on the SXGC website. These data, along with an interview on these results with President & CEO/Managing Director Michael Hudson can be viewed at www.southerncrossgold.com .

No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. However, during future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed. The Company notes that due to rounding of assay results to one significant figure, minor variations in calculated composite grades may occur.

Figures 1 to 6 show project location, plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 1 to 3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported individually as estimated true widths ("ETW"), otherwise they are interpreted to be approximately 60% to 80% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width.

Critical Metal Epizonal Gold-Antimony Deposits

Sunday Creek (Figure 6) is an epizonal gold-antimony deposit formed in the late Devonian (like Fosterville, Costerfield and Redcastle), 60 million years later than mesozonal gold systems formed in Victoria (for example Ballarat and Bendigo). Epizonal deposits are a form of orogenic gold deposit classified according to their depth of formation: epizonal (<6 km), mesozonal (6 km to 12 km) and hypozonal (>12 km).

Epizonal deposits in Victoria often have associated high levels of the critical metal, antimony, and Sunday Creek is no exception. China claims a 56 per cent share of global mined supplies of antimony, according to a 2023 European Union study. Antimony features highly on the critical minerals lists of many countries including Australia, the United States of America, Canada, Japan and the European Union. Australia ranks seventh for antimony production despite all production coming from a single mine at Costerfield in Victoria, located nearby to all SXGC projects. Antimony alloys with lead and tin which results in improved properties for solders, munitions, bearings and batteries. Antimony is a prominent additive for halogen-containing flame retardants. Adequate supplies of antimony are critical to the world's energy transition, and to the high-tech industry, especially the semi-conductor and defence sectors where it is a critical additive to primers in munitions.

Antimony represents approximately 21% to 24% in situ recoverable value of Sunday Creek at an AuEq of 2.39 ratio.

About Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Limited (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3)

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF), is defining a leading gold-antimony project at the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project, located 60 km north of Melbourne. Sunday Creek is a significant gold and antimony drill discovery in a Tier 1 location, with high-grade drill results including 81 composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au from 114.8 km of drilling. The mineralization follows a "Golden Ladder" structure over 12 km of strike length, with structures tested from surface to 1,100 m depth.

Sunday Creek's strategic value is enhanced by its dual-metal profile. The Company has a critical mineral the Western world needs. This has gained increased significance following China's export restrictions on antimony, a critical metal for defence and semiconductor applications. Southern Cross' inclusion in the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) and Australia's AUKUS-related legislative changes position it as a potential key Western antimony supplier.

Technical fundamentals further strengthen the investment case, with preliminary metallurgical work showing non-refractory mineralization suitable for conventional processing and gold recoveries of 93% to 98% through gravity and flotation.

With a strong cash position, 1,392 Ha of strategic freehold land ownership, and a large 200 km drill program planned through Q1 2027, SXGC is well-positioned to advance this globally significant gold-antimony discovery in a tier-one jurisdiction, delivering milestone by milestone.

- Ends -

For ASX Compliance: This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.

Michael Hudson, President, CEO and Managing Director of SXGC, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, is the Qualified Person as defined by the NI 43-101. They have prepared, reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

SXGC considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered and sold at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Alkane Resources (previously Mandalay Resources) contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Resources Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

SXGC considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its 2024 End of Year Mineral Reserves and Resources Press Release, dated February 20, 2025. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2024 production costs, using a gold price of US$2,500 per ounce, an antimony price of US$19,000 per tonne and 2024 total year metal recoveries of 91% for gold and 92% for antimony, and is as follows:

AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 x Sb (%)

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXGC considers that a AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 x Sb (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

JORC Competent Person Statement

Information in this announcement that relates to new exploration results contained in this report is based on information compiled by Mr Kenneth Bush and Mr Michael Hudson. Mr Bush is a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Registered Professional Geologist in the field of Mining (#10315) and Mr Hudson is a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Bush and Mr Hudson each have sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Bush is Head of Exploration and Mr Hudson is President, CEO and Managing Director of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Limited and both consent to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

Certain information in this announcement that relates to prior exploration results is extracted from the Independent Geologist's Report dated 11 December 2024 which was issued with the consent of the Competent Person, Mr Steven Tambanis. The report is included the Company's prospectus dated 11 December 2024 and is available at www.asx.com.au under code "SX2". The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information related to exploration results included in the original market announcement. The Company confirms that the form and context of the Competent Persons' findings in relation to the report have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

Certain information in this announcement also relates to prior drill hole exploration results, extracted from the following announcements, which are available to view on www.southerncrossgold.com:

4 October, 2022 SDDSC046, 20 October, 2022 SDDSC049, 5 September, 2023 SDDSC077B, 12 October, 2023 SDDLV003 & 4, 23 October, 2023 SDDSC082, 9 November, 2023 SDDSC091, 14 December, 2023 SDDSC092, 5 March, 2024 SDDSC107, 30 May, 2024 SDDSC117, 13 June, 2024 SDDSC118, 5 September, 2024 SDDSC130, 28 October, 2024 SDDSC137W2, 28 November, 2024 SDDSC141, 9 December, 2024 SDDSC145, 18 December, 2024 SDDSC129 & 144, 28 May, 2025 SDDSC161, 16 June, 2025 SDDSC162, 26 August, 2025 SDDSC171, 8 September, 2025 SDDSC170A,

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original document/announcement and the Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not materially modified from the original market announcement.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "proposed", "will", "subject to", "near future", "in the event", "would", "expect", "prepared to" and other similar words or expressions. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include general business, economic, competitive, political, social uncertainties; the state of capital markets, unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant; and other risks described in the Company's documents filed with Canadian or Australian (under code SX2) securities regulatory authorities. You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in filings made by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada or Australia (under code SX2), as applicable, and available for the Company in Canada at www.sedarplus.ca or in Australia at www.asx.com.au (under code SX2). Documents are also available at www.southerncrossgold.com The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected results from holes SDDSC195, SDDSC198, SDDSC199 and SDDSC200 reported here (dark blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected prior reported drill holes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/288606_828f99e7c48dbb79_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected drill hole traces from holes SDDSC195, SDDSC198, SDDSC199 and SDDSC200 reported here (black trace), with prior reported drill holes (grey trace) and currently drilling and assays pending hole traces (dark blue).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/288606_828f99e7c48dbb79_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host looking towards the NW (striking 56 degrees) indicating mineralized vein sets. Showing holes SDDSC195, SDDSC198, SDDSC199 and SDDSC200 reported here (dark blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected intersections and prior reported drill holes. The vertical extents of the vein sets are limited by proximity to drill hole pierce points.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/288606_828f99e7c48dbb79_004full.jpg

Figure 4: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across C-D in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host looking towards the East (striking 346 degrees) indicating mineralized vein set A30, hashed area represents untested mineralization potential along the A30 vein set.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/288606_828f99e7c48dbb79_005full.jpg

Figure 5: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo. Map in GDA94/ MGA Zone 55.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/288606_828f99e7c48dbb79_006full.jpg





Figure 6: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with the 100% owned Redcastle Gold-Antimony ProjectTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/288606_828f99e7c48dbb79_007full.jpg

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.

This Release Hole ID Depth (m) Prospect East

GDA94 Z55 North

GDA94 Z55 Elevation

(m) Dip Azimuth

GDA94 Z55 SDDSC195 152.15 Apollo 330989.7 5867715.6 318 -53.3 60.5 SDDSC198 273.6 Apollo 331180.4 5867849.1 306.1 -31.5 248.6 SDDSC199 503.43 Apollo 330887.5 5867704.5 312.7 -42.8 52.2 SDDSC200 320.54 Apollo 330887.2 5867704.3 312.7 -47.8 53 Currently being processed and analyzed Hole ID Depth (m) Prospect East

GDA94 Z55 North

GDA94 Z55 Elevation

(m) Dip Azimuth

GDA94 Z55 SDDSC193 668.1 Golden Dyke 330775.4 5867891 295.5 -58.6 262.2 SDDSC194 929 Golden Dyke 330811.4 5867596.4 295.1 -64.4 310 SDDSC194W1 1438.86 Golden Dyke 330811.4 5867596.4 295.1 -64.4 311.2 SDDSC197 791.5 Golden Dyke 330217.8 5867664.2 268.9 -58.7 50.8 SDDSC201 321.4 Rising Sun 330948.3 5868003.4 313.3 -28.9 231.3 SDDSC202 947.76 Apollo 331596.2 5867936.6 345.6 -43.4 266.9 SDDSC203 547 Golden Dyke 330775.3 5867888.9 295.5 -47.5 253.4 SDDSC204 1208.3 Apollo 331615.6 5867952.4 346.5 -58.2 270.4 SDDSC205 1211.4 Rising Sun 330339.8 5867858.5 276.8 -64.6 75.8 SDDSC205W1 In Progress plan 1250 m Rising Sun 330339.8 5867858.5 276.8 -64.6 75.8 SDDSC206 286.2 Golden Dyke 330752.7 5867734.4 306.9 -33 301 SDDSC207 584.25 Christina 330094.8 5867459.3 278.3 -48.8 20.7 SDDSC209 271.58 Apollo East 331463.3 5867746.4 341.2 -30.5 34 SDDSC210 512 Golden Dyke 330813.6 5867847.5 301.1 -43.6 264.3 SDDSC211 380.02 Golden Dyke 330700.3 5867880.2 299.4 -40.1 250.4 SDDSC212 438.7 Apollo East 331464.9 5867866.4 333.2 -33.2 261.3 SDDSC213 941.4 Golden Dyke 330094.2 5867458.6 278.3 -62.6 14.6 SDDSC214 431.6 Apollo 331615.6 5867951.1 346.94 -55.2 268.9 SDDSC214W1 In Progress plan 1150 m Apollo 331615.6 5867951.1 346.94 -55.2 268.9 SDDSC215 476.39 Regional 331603.6 5867183.7 304.9 -38.2 15.4 SDDSC216A 572.36 Golden Dyke 330701.2 5867880.5 299.6 -46.1 250.6 SDDSC217 490.7 Apollo East 331481.2 5867839.5 335.4 -25 261.9 SDDSC218 900 Golden Dyke 330813.6 5867847.5 301.1 -47.6 265.5 SDDSC219 392.2 Golden Dyke 330701.5 5867880.3 299.6 -49.2 247.8 SDDSC220 716.7 Christina 329779.1 5867552.6 286.59 -26.5 70.5 SDDSC221 926.54 Golden Dyke 330754.1 5867733 307 -50.6 285.3 SDDSC222 In Progress plan 770 m Apollo 331596.1 5867936.9 345.43 -51.5 267.7 SDDSC223 435.25 Apollo East 331483 5867839.8 335.72 -33.9 262.2 SDDSC224 496.9 Golden Dyke 330700.6 5867879.9 299.62 -36.8 246.6 SDDSC225 992.8 Golden Dyke 330754.5 5867733 306.93 -52.8 284.8 SDDSC226 In Progress plan 1900 m Rising Sun 331276.9 5867121.1 289.09 -56.4 336.5 SDDSC227 414.09 Apollo East 331483.8 5867840.3 335.83 -36.6 266.5 SDDSC228 447.5 Golden Dyke 330700.9 5867880.2 299.48 -47.1 245.2 SDDSC229 In Progress plan 610 m Golden Dyke 330813.6 5867847.5 301.1 -48.5 266.9 SDDSC230 In Progress plan 1420 m Rising Sun 330357.5 5867862.3 277.3 -65.2 76.9 SDDSC232 In Progress plan 516.5 m Christina 329777.6 5867552.2 286.76 -34.1 65.7 SDDSC233 445.9 Golden Dyke 330700.8 5867880.1 299.55 -40.7 245 SDDSC234 449 Apollo East 331484.5 5867840.3 335.75 -46.1 266.1 SDDSC237 In Progress plan 420 m Golden Dyke 330700.4 5867880.1 299.67 -43.2 245.7 SDDSC239 In Progress plan 800 m Golden Dyke 330754.1 5867733 306.9 -30.9 270.1 Regional holes currently being processed and analyzed Hole ID Depth (m) Prospect East

GDA94 Z55 North

GDA94 Z55 Elevation

(m) Dip Azimuth

GDA94 Z55 SDDRE016 410.45 Redcastle 302735 5927298 217 -50.3 67.7 SDDRE017 359.8 Beautiful Venus 305388.6 5926618 206.62 -50.9 68.9 SDDTS009 506 Tonstal 336992 5870553 524.6 -28.3 285 SDDTS008 700 Tonstal 336992 5870553 524.6 -35 30.2 SDDTS010 In Progress plan 500 m Tonstal 336992 5870553 524.6 -37 44.4 Abandoned drill holes currently being processed and analyzed Hole ID Depth (m) Prospect East

GDA94 Z55 North

GDA94 Z55 Elevation

(m) Dip Azimuth

GDA94 Z55 SDDSC216 131.2 Golden Dyke 330701 5867880.5 299.42 -46.3 252.5

Table 2: Table of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC195, SDDSC198, SDDSC199 and SDDSC200 with two cutoff criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m. Significant intersections and interval depths are rounded to one decimal place.

Hole number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t SDDSC195 90.01 91.95 1.94 2.7 0.1 2.9 SDDSC195 94.42 97.03 2.61 1.1 0.5 2.3 SDDSC195 115.33 115.52 0.19 14.6 6.3 29.5 SDDSC195 122.84 126.35 3.51 0.6 0.3 1.4 SDDSC195 128.58 132.60 4.02 4.0 0.3 4.8 Including 129.56 129.95 0.39 26.6 2.0 31.4 SDDSC195 136.90 147.17 10.27 7.9 0.4 8.9 Including 139.32 140.64 1.32 16.6 2.0 21.3 Including 143.96 144.25 0.29 35.5 0.1 35.7 Including 145.76 146.15 0.39 105.0 3.6 113.5 SDDSC198 172.61 177.34 4.73 2.3 0.2 2.6 Including 174.26 174.96 0.70 7.2 0.4 8.1 SDDSC198 185.63 185.73 0.10 47.1 16.2 85.8 SDDSC198 206.05 208.69 2.64 9.8 0.1 10.1 Including 207.70 207.83 0.13 179.0 1.5 182.6 SDDSC198 216.06 218.33 2.27 0.3 0.2 0.9 SDDSC198 221.51 222.99 1.48 1.5 0.0 1.5 SDDSC198 230.32 231.02 0.70 4.5 0.0 4.5 SDDSC198 234.10 235.76 1.66 3.6 0.0 3.7 SDDSC199 181.50 186.06 4.56 2.0 0.0 2.1 SDDSC199 210.44 228.35 17.91 5.0 1.4 8.3 Including 213.16 217.52 4.36 18.2 5.3 30.8 SDDSC199 240.64 245.01 4.37 2.8 0.2 3.4 Including 242.88 243.03 0.15 60.8 3.0 67.9 SDDSC199 248.09 252.48 4.39 2.1 0.4 3.1 Including 250.40 250.51 0.11 26.5 13.4 58.5 SDDSC199 258.63 262.28 3.65 7.1 2.4 12.8 Including 260.32 262.28 1.96 11.8 4.1 21.6 SDDSC199 267.49 267.64 0.15 78.0 4.5 88.7 SDDSC199 270.27 273.95 3.68 0.4 0.6 1.8 SDDSC199 280.00 282.00 2.00 1.2 0.1 1.4 SDDSC200 228.00 234.55 6.55 5.7 0.3 6.3 Including 230.49 231.22 0.73 4.5 1.2 7.4 Including 233.69 234.55 0.86 29.5 0.7 31.3 SDDSC200 244.59 248.84 4.25 3.3 0.8 5.2 Including 248.15 248.32 0.17 61.0 18.4 105.0 SDDSC200 251.10 268.43 17.33 15.3 3.2 22.9 Including 251.10 251.70 0.60 30.6 0.0 30.6 Including 256.92 263.25 6.33 32.3 7.0 48.9 Including 264.49 264.78 0.29 54.7 4.1 64.5 Including 267.10 267.70 0.60 21.3 11.2 48.0

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC195, SDDSC198, SDDSC199 and SDDSC200 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq. Individual assay and sample intervals are reported to two decimal places.

Hole number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t SDDSC195 46.28 46.64 0.36 1.25 0.00 1.26 SDDSC195 52.8 53.04 0.24 0.67 0.00 0.68 SDDSC195 53.04 54.3 1.26 0.09 0.00 0.10 SDDSC195 77.55 78.8 1.25 0.11 0.02 0.16 SDDSC195 78.8 80.1 1.30 0.13 0.03 0.19 SDDSC195 87.19 87.56 0.37 0.12 0.17 0.53 SDDSC195 87.56 88.77 1.21 0.10 0.00 0.11 SDDSC195 88.77 90.01 1.24 0.25 0.00 0.26 SDDSC195 90.01 91.24 1.23 2.87 0.01 2.89 SDDSC195 91.24 91.55 0.31 3.39 0.46 4.49 SDDSC195 91.55 91.95 0.40 1.56 0.00 1.57 SDDSC195 91.95 92.16 0.21 0.79 0.03 0.87 SDDSC195 92.16 93.36 1.20 0.52 0.00 0.52 SDDSC195 93.36 94.42 1.06 0.14 0.01 0.16 SDDSC195 94.42 94.56 0.14 2.38 4.80 13.85 SDDSC195 94.56 95.86 1.30 0.28 0.25 0.88 SDDSC195 95.86 95.96 0.10 5.29 0.39 6.22 SDDSC195 95.96 96.58 0.62 0.57 0.02 0.62 SDDSC195 96.58 97.03 0.45 2.76 0.53 4.03 SDDSC195 97.03 98.33 1.30 0.39 0.01 0.40 SDDSC195 98.33 99.63 1.30 0.14 0.00 0.15 SDDSC195 100.88 102.18 1.30 0.05 0.02 0.09 SDDSC195 102.18 103.35 1.17 0.10 0.01 0.13 SDDSC195 103.35 104.61 1.26 0.20 0.01 0.23 SDDSC195 104.61 104.79 0.18 0.73 0.07 0.91 SDDSC195 104.79 104.92 0.13 0.98 2.94 8.01 SDDSC195 104.92 105.95 1.03 0.14 0.01 0.17 SDDSC195 106.08 107.38 1.30 0.05 0.02 0.09 SDDSC195 107.38 108.68 1.30 0.04 0.03 0.10 SDDSC195 108.68 109.98 1.30 0.04 0.02 0.09 SDDSC195 109.98 110.86 0.88 0.52 0.02 0.56 SDDSC195 110.86 111.86 1.00 0.33 0.00 0.34 SDDSC195 114.6 115.33 0.73 0.16 0.01 0.19 SDDSC195 115.33 115.52 0.19 14.60 6.25 29.54 SDDSC195 115.52 116.58 1.06 0.58 0.01 0.59 SDDSC195 116.58 117.88 1.30 0.08 0.01 0.09 SDDSC195 120.44 121.74 1.30 0.11 0.00 0.12 SDDSC195 122.84 122.94 0.10 0.89 3.64 9.59 SDDSC195 122.94 123.87 0.93 0.08 0.05 0.19 SDDSC195 123.87 124.09 0.22 0.40 0.06 0.54 SDDSC195 124.09 125.32 1.23 0.68 0.21 1.18 SDDSC195 125.32 125.57 0.25 1.72 0.06 1.87 SDDSC195 125.57 125.8 0.23 0.96 0.07 1.14 SDDSC195 125.8 126.2 0.40 0.21 0.02 0.25 SDDSC195 126.2 126.35 0.15 2.74 2.77 9.36 SDDSC195 126.35 126.8 0.45 0.56 0.06 0.71 SDDSC195 127.56 128.36 0.80 0.32 0.02 0.36 SDDSC195 128.36 128.58 0.22 0.57 0.05 0.69 SDDSC195 128.58 129 0.42 1.52 0.05 1.64 SDDSC195 129 129.56 0.56 0.88 0.03 0.94 SDDSC195 129.56 129.67 0.11 56.80 0.10 57.03 SDDSC195 129.67 129.95 0.28 14.70 2.77 21.32 SDDSC195 129.95 130.31 0.36 0.72 0.24 1.29 SDDSC195 130.31 131.33 1.02 0.07 0.02 0.11 SDDSC195 131.33 131.58 0.25 0.97 0.02 1.01 SDDSC195 131.58 132.6 1.02 3.83 0.44 4.88 SDDSC195 132.6 133.65 1.05 0.67 0.03 0.74 SDDSC195 134.48 135.68 1.20 0.07 0.02 0.11 SDDSC195 135.68 136.9 1.22 0.25 0.01 0.28 SDDSC195 136.9 137.31 0.41 2.90 0.16 3.28 SDDSC195 137.31 138.04 0.73 0.37 0.01 0.40 SDDSC195 138.04 138.9 0.86 0.11 0.02 0.15 SDDSC195 138.9 139.32 0.42 0.38 0.02 0.43 SDDSC195 139.32 139.54 0.22 78.10 11.60 105.82 SDDSC195 139.54 139.83 0.29 3.36 0.11 3.62 SDDSC195 139.83 140.35 0.52 0.45 0.02 0.50 SDDSC195 140.35 140.47 0.12 2.51 0.02 2.55 SDDSC195 140.47 140.64 0.17 19.00 0.02 19.05 SDDSC195 140.64 141.5 0.86 0.44 0.02 0.48 SDDSC195 141.5 142.15 0.65 0.13 0.01 0.15 SDDSC195 142.15 142.42 0.27 1.06 0.02 1.12 SDDSC195 142.42 142.56 0.14 3.53 0.27 4.18 SDDSC195 143.42 143.96 0.54 1.83 0.03 1.89 SDDSC195 143.96 144.25 0.29 35.50 0.07 35.67 SDDSC195 144.25 144.61 0.36 3.60 0.03 3.68 SDDSC195 144.61 144.99 0.38 0.63 0.00 0.64 SDDSC195 144.99 145.48 0.49 1.20 0.03 1.26 SDDSC195 145.48 145.76 0.28 0.63 0.03 0.69 SDDSC195 145.76 146.15 0.39 105.00 3.56 113.51 SDDSC195 146.15 146.33 0.18 1.17 0.05 1.29 SDDSC195 146.33 146.47 0.14 4.04 0.08 4.23 SDDSC195 146.47 146.74 0.27 0.41 0.01 0.43 SDDSC195 146.74 147.17 0.43 1.48 0.02 1.54 SDDSC195 147.17 148.12 0.95 0.15 0.00 0.16 SDDSC195 148.12 149.12 1.00 0.15 0.00 0.16 SDDSC195 149.12 149.56 0.44 0.41 0.05 0.52 SDDSC195 149.56 150.37 0.81 0.26 0.00 0.27 SDDSC195 150.37 151.14 0.77 0.34 0.00 0.35 SDDSC195 151.14 151.24 0.10 1.36 0.07 1.53 SDDSC195 151.24 151.82 0.58 0.25 0.00 0.26 SDDSC198 96.47 97.54 1.07 0.13 0.00 0.13 SDDSC198 97.54 98.02 0.48 0.21 0.00 0.21 SDDSC198 105.99 106.74 0.75 0.15 0.00 0.16 SDDSC198 149.87 150.87 1.00 0.48 0.00 0.48 SDDSC198 163.14 164 0.86 -0.01 0.23 0.54 SDDSC198 172.61 173.27 0.66 1.84 0.03 1.91 SDDSC198 173.27 174.26 0.99 1.09 0.02 1.14 SDDSC198 174.26 174.96 0.70 7.19 0.37 8.07 SDDSC198 174.96 176.07 1.11 1.14 0.03 1.21 SDDSC198 176.07 176.17 0.10 12.40 4.06 22.10 SDDSC198 176.17 176.8 0.63 0.63 0.02 0.68 SDDSC198 176.9 177.34 0.44 1.00 0.02 1.05 SDDSC198 177.34 178.33 0.99 0.80 0.00 0.81 SDDSC198 178.33 179.33 1.00 0.74 0.01 0.77 SDDSC198 179.33 180.53 1.20 0.58 0.00 0.59 SDDSC198 180.53 181.53 1.00 0.72 0.00 0.73 SDDSC198 181.53 182.61 1.08 1.15 0.01 1.17 SDDSC198 182.61 183.86 1.25 0.44 0.01 0.46 SDDSC198 183.86 184.63 0.77 0.55 0.01 0.58 SDDSC198 184.63 185.63 1.00 0.18 0.00 0.19 SDDSC198 185.63 185.73 0.10 47.10 16.20 85.82 SDDSC198 185.73 186.83 1.10 0.13 0.00 0.14 SDDSC198 186.83 187.4 0.57 0.23 0.01 0.25 SDDSC198 187.4 188.28 0.88 0.17 0.01 0.18 SDDSC198 192.12 193 0.88 0.10 0.20 0.58 SDDSC198 193 193.65 0.65 0.27 0.00 0.28 SDDSC198 193.65 194.36 0.71 0.54 0.03 0.61 SDDSC198 194.36 194.5 0.14 0.67 0.87 2.75 SDDSC198 194.5 195.08 0.58 0.99 0.02 1.03 SDDSC198 195.08 195.56 0.48 0.69 0.01 0.72 SDDSC198 195.94 196.22 0.28 0.09 0.18 0.52 SDDSC198 196.22 197.27 1.05 0.08 0.01 0.10 SDDSC198 198.23 199.22 0.99 0.11 0.02 0.16 SDDSC198 202.3 202.8 0.50 0.11 0.27 0.76 SDDSC198 202.8 203.22 0.42 0.12 0.63 1.63 SDDSC198 203.22 204.08 0.86 0.30 0.01 0.32 SDDSC198 205.44 206.05 0.61 0.48 0.03 0.54 SDDSC198 206.05 206.48 0.43 0.79 0.09 1.01 SDDSC198 206.71 206.96 0.25 0.88 0.23 1.43 SDDSC198 206.96 207.7 0.74 0.29 0.04 0.39 SDDSC198 207.7 207.83 0.13 179.00 1.52 182.63 SDDSC198 207.83 208.25 0.42 0.47 0.10 0.70 SDDSC198 208.25 208.69 0.44 3.28 0.04 3.37 SDDSC198 209.24 209.64 0.40 0.37 0.01 0.40 SDDSC198 209.64 210.94 1.30 0.13 0.01 0.16 SDDSC198 212.38 212.78 0.40 0.69 0.05 0.80 SDDSC198 212.78 213.09 0.31 0.87 0.87 2.95 SDDSC198 213.09 213.33 0.24 0.76 0.02 0.82 SDDSC198 213.33 214.63 1.30 0.22 0.01 0.24 SDDSC198 214.63 215.67 1.04 0.27 0.03 0.35 SDDSC198 215.67 216.06 0.39 0.35 0.01 0.37 SDDSC198 216.06 216.24 0.18 0.43 2.08 5.40 SDDSC198 216.24 217.02 0.78 0.38 0.05 0.49 SDDSC198 217.02 217.62 0.60 0.32 0.01 0.34 SDDSC198 217.62 217.72 0.10 0.46 1.38 3.76 SDDSC198 217.72 218.33 0.61 0.14 0.02 0.18 SDDSC198 218.38 219.17 0.79 0.90 0.05 1.02 SDDSC198 221.51 222.69 1.18 1.60 0.01 1.61 SDDSC198 222.69 222.99 0.30 1.27 0.00 1.28 SDDSC198 222.99 224.29 1.30 0.20 0.00 0.21 SDDSC198 224.29 224.89 0.60 0.29 0.01 0.32 SDDSC198 224.89 225.52 0.63 0.48 0.01 0.50 SDDSC198 225.52 225.89 0.37 1.22 0.00 1.23 SDDSC198 225.89 226.89 1.00 0.13 0.00 0.14 SDDSC198 226.89 227.24 0.35 0.78 0.00 0.79 SDDSC198 227.24 228.03 0.79 0.16 0.02 0.21 SDDSC198 228.03 229.33 1.30 0.21 0.01 0.24 SDDSC198 229.33 230.32 0.99 0.77 0.02 0.81 SDDSC198 230.32 230.86 0.54 5.34 0.01 5.36 SDDSC198 230.86 231.02 0.16 1.49 0.01 1.50 SDDSC198 231.02 231.86 0.84 0.14 0.01 0.16 SDDSC198 234.1 235.2 1.10 2.22 0.01 2.25 SDDSC198 235.2 235.76 0.56 6.40 0.01 6.43 SDDSC198 235.76 236.48 0.72 0.31 0.00 0.32 SDDSC199 138 139 1.00 0.12 0.00 0.13 SDDSC199 159.63 160.3 0.67 0.14 0.00 0.15 SDDSC199 160.54 160.82 0.28 0.72 0.00 0.73 SDDSC199 180.41 180.74 0.33 0.54 0.00 0.55 SDDSC199 180.74 181.5 0.76 0.21 0.01 0.22 SDDSC199 181.5 182.26 0.76 1.08 0.01 1.10 SDDSC199 182.26 183 0.74 1.76 0.04 1.86 SDDSC199 183 183.3 0.30 3.00 0.35 3.84 SDDSC199 183.3 184.48 1.18 2.40 0.03 2.48 SDDSC199 184.48 185.27 0.79 2.39 0.01 2.41 SDDSC199 185.27 186.06 0.79 1.69 0.01 1.72 SDDSC199 186.06 187.06 1.00 0.94 0.01 0.96 SDDSC199 187.06 188.06 1.00 0.09 0.01 0.11 SDDSC199 188.06 189.06 1.00 0.13 0.00 0.14 SDDSC199 192.06 193.12 1.06 0.10 0.00 0.11 SDDSC199 198.84 198.99 0.15 1.06 0.01 1.08 SDDSC199 198.99 199.99 1.00 1.30 0.01 1.33 SDDSC199 199.99 200.99 1.00 0.66 0.01 0.69 SDDSC199 200.99 201.99 1.00 0.56 0.01 0.59 SDDSC199 201.99 202.81 0.82 0.19 0.01 0.22 SDDSC199 206.92 208.03 1.11 0.16 0.01 0.19 SDDSC199 208.03 208.36 0.33 0.30 0.00 0.31 SDDSC199 209.16 209.66 0.50 0.71 0.04 0.80 SDDSC199 210.44 211.21 0.77 0.31 0.33 1.10 SDDSC199 211.74 212.18 0.44 0.32 0.39 1.25 SDDSC199 212.18 213.16 0.98 0.51 0.09 0.71 SDDSC199 213.16 214.15 0.99 26.90 4.50 37.66 SDDSC199 214.15 214.46 0.31 1.85 0.22 2.38 SDDSC199 214.46 214.98 0.52 34.80 29.80 106.02 SDDSC199 214.98 215.33 0.35 2.62 0.50 3.82 SDDSC199 215.33 215.74 0.41 1.31 0.29 2.00 SDDSC199 215.74 215.98 0.24 9.50 0.23 10.05 SDDSC199 215.98 216.38 0.40 42.80 5.24 55.32 SDDSC199 216.38 216.85 0.47 4.37 0.44 5.42 SDDSC199 216.85 216.98 0.13 21.20 1.75 25.38 SDDSC199 216.98 217.19 0.21 17.50 0.33 18.29 SDDSC199 217.19 217.52 0.33 14.60 0.02 14.64 SDDSC199 217.52 218.75 1.23 0.47 0.01 0.50 SDDSC199 218.75 218.86 0.11 0.40 2.14 5.51 SDDSC199 219.81 220.52 0.71 0.21 0.01 0.22 SDDSC199 220.52 220.65 0.13 2.05 0.04 2.15 SDDSC199 220.65 221.17 0.52 0.33 0.01 0.34 SDDSC199 221.17 221.86 0.69 1.43 0.41 2.41 SDDSC199 221.86 221.96 0.10 6.80 1.64 10.72 SDDSC199 221.96 222.94 0.98 0.73 0.01 0.75 SDDSC199 222.94 223.78 0.84 0.27 0.02 0.31 SDDSC199 223.78 224.06 0.28 7.92 0.16 8.30 SDDSC199 224.06 225.36 1.30 0.18 0.02 0.22 SDDSC199 225.36 226.54 1.18 1.61 0.01 1.64 SDDSC199 226.54 226.72 0.18 0.55 0.02 0.60 SDDSC199 226.72 227.78 1.06 0.26 0.01 0.29 SDDSC199 227.78 228.11 0.33 1.45 0.01 1.46 SDDSC199 228.11 228.35 0.24 1.11 0.01 1.13 SDDSC199 232.12 233.03 0.91 0.53 0.07 0.69 SDDSC199 233.03 233.48 0.45 3.62 0.32 4.38 SDDSC199 233.48 234.6 1.12 0.35 0.01 0.37 SDDSC199 234.6 235.6 1.00 0.12 0.01 0.13 SDDSC199 235.6 236.54 0.94 0.10 0.00 0.11 SDDSC199 236.54 237.15 0.61 0.29 0.01 0.31 SDDSC199 237.15 237.4 0.25 0.10 0.18 0.53 SDDSC199 237.4 238.58 1.18 0.06 0.68 1.69 SDDSC199 238.58 239.46 0.88 0.05 0.19 0.50 SDDSC199 239.46 240.64 1.18 0.26 0.01 0.29 SDDSC199 240.64 240.78 0.14 10.80 0.26 11.42 SDDSC199 240.78 241.14 0.36 0.45 0.01 0.47 SDDSC199 241.14 242.1 0.96 0.35 0.03 0.42 SDDSC199 242.1 242.2 0.10 0.84 0.11 1.10 SDDSC199 242.2 242.88 0.68 0.19 0.04 0.29 SDDSC199 242.88 243.03 0.15 60.80 2.98 67.92 SDDSC199 243.03 243.16 0.13 3.17 0.49 4.34 SDDSC199 243.83 244.57 0.74 0.11 0.02 0.16 SDDSC199 244.57 244.67 0.10 0.32 3.40 8.45 SDDSC199 244.67 245.01 0.34 1.39 0.04 1.48 SDDSC199 245.01 245.97 0.96 0.18 0.07 0.34 SDDSC199 245.97 247.12 1.15 0.15 0.01 0.16 SDDSC199 247.12 247.4 0.28 0.36 0.02 0.41 SDDSC199 247.4 248.09 0.69 0.46 0.01 0.48 SDDSC199 248.09 248.83 0.74 2.28 0.04 2.37 SDDSC199 249.9 250.4 0.50 0.51 0.01 0.53 SDDSC199 250.4 250.51 0.11 26.50 13.40 58.53 SDDSC199 250.51 251 0.49 0.56 0.04 0.65 SDDSC199 251 251.92 0.92 0.31 0.01 0.32 SDDSC199 251.92 252.35 0.43 0.30 0.01 0.33 SDDSC199 252.35 252.48 0.13 28.90 1.57 32.65 SDDSC199 252.48 253.12 0.64 0.37 0.01 0.38 SDDSC199 253.12 254.34 1.22 0.09 0.01 0.11 SDDSC199 254.34 255.46 1.12 0.46 0.03 0.52 SDDSC199 255.46 256.15 0.69 0.74 0.02 0.79 SDDSC199 256.15 257.45 1.30 0.23 0.00 0.24 SDDSC199 257.45 258.63 1.18 0.57 0.01 0.59 SDDSC199 258.63 258.76 0.13 12.60 4.22 22.69 SDDSC199 258.76 259.34 0.58 0.40 0.01 0.42 SDDSC199 259.34 260.32 0.98 0.99 0.10 1.23 SDDSC199 260.32 260.42 0.10 13.40 0.06 13.54 SDDSC199 260.42 261.32 0.90 1.16 0.04 1.27 SDDSC199 261.32 261.52 0.20 6.54 5.37 19.37 SDDSC199 261.52 261.82 0.30 0.76 0.14 1.09 SDDSC199 261.82 262.08 0.26 19.30 21.40 70.45 SDDSC199 262.08 262.28 0.20 71.00 6.42 86.34 SDDSC199 262.28 263.12 0.84 0.11 0.01 0.14 SDDSC199 263.51 264.81 1.30 0.10 0.00 0.11 SDDSC199 265.99 266.68 0.69 0.16 0.01 0.18 SDDSC199 266.68 267.49 0.81 0.47 0.05 0.58 SDDSC199 267.49 267.64 0.15 78.00 4.49 88.73 SDDSC199 267.64 268.64 1.00 0.10 0.01 0.12 SDDSC199 268.64 269.51 0.87 0.27 0.01 0.29 SDDSC199 269.51 270.27 0.76 0.13 0.01 0.15 SDDSC199 270.27 270.39 0.12 0.45 6.01 14.81 SDDSC199 270.9 271.75 0.85 0.29 0.02 0.33 SDDSC199 271.75 271.85 0.10 0.81 0.12 1.10 SDDSC199 271.85 273 1.15 0.29 0.01 0.32 SDDSC199 273 273.73 0.73 0.50 0.01 0.52 SDDSC199 273.73 273.85 0.12 1.01 0.19 1.46 SDDSC199 273.85 273.95 0.10 3.10 12.90 33.93 SDDSC199 273.95 275.25 1.30 0.29 0.01 0.31 SDDSC199 275.25 276.35 1.10 0.54 0.00 0.55 SDDSC199 276.35 277.65 1.30 0.65 0.01 0.67 SDDSC199 277.65 278.2 0.55 0.55 0.00 0.56 SDDSC199 278.2 279 0.80 0.59 0.01 0.61 SDDSC199 279 279.8 0.80 0.20 0.01 0.22 SDDSC199 279.8 280 0.20 0.56 0.01 0.58 SDDSC199 280 281.1 1.10 1.10 0.01 1.11 SDDSC199 281.1 282 0.90 1.22 0.24 1.79 SDDSC199 282 283 1.00 0.98 0.01 1.00 SDDSC199 283 283.65 0.65 0.61 0.03 0.69 SDDSC199 283.65 284.8 1.15 0.52 0.00 0.53 SDDSC199 341.6 342.9 1.30 0.08 0.00 0.09 SDDSC200 194.7 195.12 0.42 0.50 0.00 0.51 SDDSC200 195.12 195.57 0.45 0.63 0.00 0.64 SDDSC200 195.57 196.2 0.63 0.92 0.00 0.93 SDDSC200 196.2 197.09 0.89 0.63 0.00 0.64 SDDSC200 197.09 197.38 0.29 1.34 0.00 1.35 SDDSC200 197.38 198.01 0.63 1.19 0.00 1.20 SDDSC200 198.01 198.66 0.65 0.34 0.00 0.35 SDDSC200 198.86 199.48 0.62 0.34 0.00 0.35 SDDSC200 199.48 200.06 0.58 0.35 0.00 0.36 SDDSC200 200.16 200.83 0.67 0.26 0.00 0.27 SDDSC200 200.83 201.55 0.72 0.21 0.00 0.22 SDDSC200 201.55 202.1 0.55 1.56 0.09 1.78 SDDSC200 202.1 202.75 0.65 0.64 0.01 0.67 SDDSC200 209 210.12 1.12 0.17 0.00 0.18 SDDSC200 218.03 218.69 0.66 0.18 0.00 0.18 SDDSC200 223.23 223.86 0.63 0.87 0.07 1.03 SDDSC200 223.86 224.01 0.15 1.86 0.23 2.41 SDDSC200 224.35 224.69 0.34 0.81 0.05 0.92 SDDSC200 224.82 226.06 1.24 0.09 0.01 0.10 SDDSC200 228 229 1.00 1.28 0.04 1.38 SDDSC200 229 230 1.00 2.77 0.12 3.06 SDDSC200 230 230.49 0.49 2.03 0.08 2.22 SDDSC200 230.49 231.22 0.73 4.53 1.18 7.35 SDDSC200 231.22 231.56 0.34 0.44 0.03 0.50 SDDSC200 231.56 231.96 0.40 1.01 0.02 1.06 SDDSC200 231.96 232.06 0.10 2.12 0.15 2.48 SDDSC200 232.06 232.77 0.71 0.41 0.02 0.45 SDDSC200 232.77 233.69 0.92 2.65 0.05 2.77 SDDSC200 233.69 233.94 0.25 58.60 1.07 61.16 SDDSC200 233.94 234.2 0.26 13.00 0.79 14.89 SDDSC200 234.2 234.38 0.18 8.24 0.26 8.86 SDDSC200 234.38 234.55 0.17 34.60 0.69 36.25 SDDSC200 244.59 245.3 0.71 2.75 0.01 2.78 SDDSC200 247.17 248.15 0.98 0.90 0.04 1.00 SDDSC200 248.15 248.32 0.17 61.00 18.40 104.98 SDDSC200 248.32 248.84 0.52 1.77 0.30 2.49 SDDSC200 248.84 249.84 1.00 0.18 0.01 0.20 SDDSC200 249.84 250.62 0.78 0.43 0.06 0.56 SDDSC200 250.62 251.1 0.48 0.23 0.01 0.24 SDDSC200 251.1 251.26 0.16 17.90 0.03 17.96 SDDSC200 251.26 251.6 0.34 43.70 0.02 43.75 SDDSC200 251.6 251.7 0.10 6.24 0.04 6.32 SDDSC200 251.7 251.89 0.19 1.76 0.37 2.64 SDDSC200 251.89 252.9 1.01 0.48 0.01 0.51 SDDSC200 252.9 253.71 0.81 0.78 0.02 0.83 SDDSC200 253.71 253.93 0.22 5.86 2.49 11.81 SDDSC200 253.93 254.67 0.74 1.75 0.06 1.89 SDDSC200 254.67 255.32 0.65 2.33 0.05 2.45 SDDSC200 255.32 255.61 0.29 1.13 0.16 1.51 SDDSC200 255.61 255.72 0.11 11.00 7.48 28.88 SDDSC200 255.72 256.4 0.68 0.83 0.07 0.99 SDDSC200 256.4 256.92 0.52 3.70 0.14 4.03 SDDSC200 256.92 257.2 0.28 31.00 8.36 50.98 SDDSC200 257.2 257.53 0.33 52.90 16.60 92.57 SDDSC200 257.53 258.44 0.91 131.00 8.45 151.20 SDDSC200 258.44 258.77 0.33 2.97 1.92 7.56 SDDSC200 258.77 259.46 0.69 6.77 1.12 9.45 SDDSC200 259.46 259.86 0.40 33.00 28.10 100.16 SDDSC200 259.86 260.22 0.36 23.70 8.30 43.54 SDDSC200 260.22 260.79 0.57 16.70 7.77 35.27 SDDSC200 260.79 261.79 1.00 11.60 5.98 25.89 SDDSC200 261.79 262.28 0.49 5.43 0.23 5.98 SDDSC200 262.28 262.54 0.26 3.98 3.80 13.06 SDDSC200 262.54 263.12 0.58 3.26 1.03 5.72 SDDSC200 263.12 263.25 0.13 36.60 6.96 53.23 SDDSC200 263.25 263.57 0.32 1.29 0.06 1.43 SDDSC200 263.57 263.67 0.10 1.11 0.16 1.49 SDDSC200 263.67 264.49 0.82 0.13 0.02 0.18 SDDSC200 264.49 264.78 0.29 54.70 4.08 64.45 SDDSC200 264.78 265.42 0.64 0.38 0.33 1.17 SDDSC200 265.42 266.42 1.00 0.32 0.08 0.51 SDDSC200 266.42 267.1 0.68 2.70 0.28 3.37 SDDSC200 267.1 267.24 0.14 29.80 11.00 56.09 SDDSC200 267.4 267.7 0.30 28.60 17.20 69.71 SDDSC200 267.7 268.43 0.73 2.50 0.66 4.08 SDDSC200 268.43 269.43 1.00 0.13 0.02 0.18 SDDSC200 295.05 296.04 0.99 0.24 0.02 0.30 SDDSC200 304.7 306 1.30 0.15 0.02 0.20 SDDSC200 310.9 311.57 0.67 0.19 0.02 0.23 SDDSC200 316.8 317.39 0.59 0.30 0.01 0.31 SDDSC200 319 320.3 1.30 0.19 0.01 0.22

JORC Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralization that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralization types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Sampling has been conducted on drill core (half core for >90% and quarter core for check samples), grab samples (field samples of in-situ bedrock and boulders; including duplicate samples), trench samples (rock chips, including duplicates) and soil samples (including duplicate samples).

Locations of field samples were obtained by using a GPS, generally to an accuracy of within 5 metres. Drill hole and trench locations have been confirmed to <1 metre using a differential GPS.

Samples locations have also been verified by plotting locations on the high-resolution Lidar maps

Locations of field samples were obtained by using a GPS, generally to an accuracy of within 5 metres. Drill hole and trench locations have been confirmed to <1 metre using a differential GPS. Samples locations have also been verified by plotting locations on the high-resolution Lidar maps Drill core is marked for cutting and cut using an automated diamond saw used by Company staff in Kilmore.

Samples are bagged at the core saw and transported to the Bendigo On Site Laboratory for assay.

At On Site samples are crushed using a jaw crusher combined with a rotary splitter and a 1 kg split is separated for pulverizing (LM5) and assay.

Samples are bagged at the core saw and transported to the Bendigo On Site Laboratory for assay. At On Site samples are crushed using a jaw crusher combined with a rotary splitter and a 1 kg split is separated for pulverizing (LM5) and assay. Standard fire assay techniques are used for gold assay on a 30 g charge by experienced staff (used to dealing with high sulfide and stibnite-rich charges). On Site gold method by fire assay code PE01S.

Screen fire assay is used to understand gold grain-size distribution where coarse gold is evident.

ICP-OES is used to analyse the aqua regia digested pulp for an additional 12 elements (method BM011) and over-range antimony is measured using flame AAS (method known as B050).

Soil samples were sieved in the field and an 80-mesh sample bagged and transported to ALS Global laboratories in Brisbane for super-low level gold analysis on a 50 g samples by method ST44 (using aqua regia and ICP-MS).

Grab and rock chip samples are generally submitted to On Site Laboratories for standard fire assay and 12 element ICP-OES as described above. Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). HQ or NQ diameter diamond drill core, oriented using Axis Champ orientation tool with the orientation line marked on the base of the drill core by the driller/offsider.

A standard 3 metre core barrel has been found to be most effective in both the hard and soft rocks in the project. Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Core recoveries were maximised using HQ or NQ diamond drill core with careful control over water pressure to maintain soft-rock integrity and prevent loss of fines from soft drill core. Recoveries are determined on a metre-by-metre basis in the core shed using a tape measure against marked up drill core checking against driller's core blocks.

Plots of grade versus recovery and RQD (described below) show no trends relating to loss of drill core, or fines. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Geotechnical logging of the drill core takes place on racks in the company core shed.

Core orientations marked at the drill rig are checked for consistency, and base of core orientation lines are marked on core where two or more orientations match within 10 degrees.

Core recoveries are measured for each metre

RQD measurements (cumulative quantity of core sticks > 10 cm in a metre) are made on a metre-by-metre basis.

Core orientations marked at the drill rig are checked for consistency, and base of core orientation lines are marked on core where two or more orientations match within 10 degrees. Core recoveries are measured for each metre RQD measurements (cumulative quantity of core sticks > 10 cm in a metre) are made on a metre-by-metre basis. Each tray of drill core is photographed (wet and dry) after it is fully marked up for sampling and cutting.

The ½ core cutting line is placed approximately 10 degrees above the orientation line so the orientation line is retained in the core tray for future work.

Geological logging of drill core includes the following parameters:

Rock types, lithology

Alteration

Structural information (orientations of veins, bedding, fractures using standard alpha-beta measurements from orientation line; or, in the case of un-oriented parts of the core, the alpha angles are measured)

Veining (quartz, carbonate, stibnite)

Key minerals (visible under hand lens, e.g. gold, stibnite)

Rock types, lithology Alteration Structural information (orientations of veins, bedding, fractures using standard alpha-beta measurements from orientation line; or, in the case of un-oriented parts of the core, the alpha angles are measured) Veining (quartz, carbonate, stibnite) Key minerals (visible under hand lens, e.g. gold, stibnite) 100% of drill core is logged for all components described above into the company MX logging database.

Logging is fully quantitative, although the description of lithology and alteration relies on visible observations by trained geologists.

Each tray of drill core is photographed (wet and dry) after it is fully marked up for sampling and cutting.

Logging is considered to be at an appropriate quantitative standard to use in future studies. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Drill core is typically half-core sampled using an Almonte core saw. The drill core orientation line is retained.

Quarter core is used when taking sampling duplicates (termed FDUP in the database).

Sampling representivity is maximised by always taking the same side of the drill core (whenever oriented),and consistently drawing a cut line on the core where orientation is not possible. The field technician draws these lines.

Sample sizes are maximised for coarse gold by using half core, and using quarter core and half core splits (laboratory duplicates) allows an estimation of nugget effect.

In mineralized rock the company uses approximately 10% of ¼ core duplicates, certified reference materials (suitable OREAS materials), laboratory sample duplicates and instrument repeats.

In the soil sampling program duplicates were obtained every 20th sample and the laboratory inserted low-level gold standards regularly into the sample flow. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. The fire assay technique for gold used by On Site is a globally recognised method, and over-range follow-ups including gravimetric finish and screen fire assay are standard. Of significance at the On Site laboratory is the presence of fire assay personnel who are experienced in dealing with high sulfide charges (especially those with high stibnite contents) - this substantially reduces the risk of inaccurate reporting in complex sulfide-gold charges.

Where screen fire assay is used, this assay will be reported instead of the original fire assay.

The ICP-OES technique is a standard analytical technique for assessing elemental concentrations. The digest used (aqua regia) is excellent for the dissolution of sulfides (in this case generally stibnite, pyrite and trace arsenopyrite), but other silicate-hosted elements, in particular vanadium (V), may only be partially dissolved. These silicate-hosted elements are not important in the determination of the quantity of gold, antimony, arsenic or sulphur.

A portable XRF has been used in a qualitative manner on drill core to ensure appropriate core samples have been taken (no pXRF data are reported or included in the MX database).

Acceptable levels of accuracy and precision have been established using the following methods

¼ duplicates - half core is split into quarters and given separate sample numbers (commonly in mineralized core) - low to medium gold grades indicate strong correlation, dropping as the gold grade increases over 40 g/t Au.

Blanks - blanks are inserted after visible gold and in strongly mineralized rocks to confirm that the crushing and pulping are not affected by gold smearing onto the crusher and LM5 swing mill surfaces. Results are excellent, generally below detection limit and a single sample at 0.03 g/t Au.

Certified Reference Materials - OREAS CRMs have been used throughout the project including blanks, low (<1 g/t Au), medium (up to 5 g/t Au) and high-grade gold samples (> 5 g/t Au). Results are automatically checked on data import into the MX database to fall within 2 standard deviations of the expected value.

Laboratory splits - On Site conducts splits of both coarse crush and pulp duplicates as quality control and reports all data. In particular, high Au samples have the most repeats.

Laboratory CRMs - On Site regularly inserts their own CRM materials into the process flow and reports all data

Laboratory precision - duplicate measurements of solutions (both Au from fire assay and other elements from the aqua regia digests) are made regularly by the laboratory and reported.

- half core is split into quarters and given separate sample numbers (commonly in mineralized core) - low to medium gold grades indicate strong correlation, dropping as the gold grade increases over 40 g/t Au. - blanks are inserted after visible gold and in strongly mineralized rocks to confirm that the crushing and pulping are not affected by gold smearing onto the crusher and LM5 swing mill surfaces. Results are excellent, generally below detection limit and a single sample at 0.03 g/t Au. - OREAS CRMs have been used throughout the project including blanks, low (<1 g/t Au), medium (up to 5 g/t Au) and high-grade gold samples (> 5 g/t Au). Results are automatically checked on data import into the MX database to fall within 2 standard deviations of the expected value. - On Site conducts splits of both coarse crush and pulp duplicates as quality control and reports all data. In particular, high Au samples have the most repeats. - On Site regularly inserts their own CRM materials into the process flow and reports all data - duplicate measurements of solutions (both Au from fire assay and other elements from the aqua regia digests) are made regularly by the laboratory and reported. Accuracy and precision have been determined carefully by using the sampling and measurement techniques described above during the sampling (accuracy) and laboratory (accuracy and precision) stages of the analysis.

have been determined carefully by using the sampling and measurement techniques described above during the sampling (accuracy) and laboratory (accuracy and precision) stages of the analysis. Soil sample company duplicates and laboratory certified reference materials all fall within expected ranges. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. The Independent Geologist has visited Sunday Creek drill sites and inspected drill core held at the Kilmore core shed.

Visual inspection of drill intersections matches both the geological descriptions in the database and the expected assay data (for example, gold and stibnite visible in drill core is matched by high Au and Sb results in assays).

In addition, on receipt of results Company geologists assess the gold, antimony and arsenic results to verify that the intersections returned expected data.

The electronic data storage in the MX database is of a high standard. Primary logging data are entered directly by the geologists and field technicians and the assay data are electronically matched against sample number on return from the laboratory.

Certified reference materials, ¼ core field duplicates (FDUP), laboratory splits and duplicates and instrument repeats are all recorded in the database.

Exports of data include all primary data, from hole SDDSC077B onwards after discussion with SRK Consulting. Prior to this gold was averaged across primary, field and lab duplicates.

Adjustments to assay data are recorded by MX, and none are present (or required).

Twinned drill holes are not available at this stage of the project. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Differential GPS used to locate drill collars, trenches and some workings

Standard GPS for some field locations (grab and soils samples), verified against Lidar data.

The grid system used throughout is Geocentric datum of Australia 1994; Map Grid Zone 55 (GDA94_Z55), also referred to as ELSG 28355. Reported azimuths also relate to MGA55 (GDA94_Z55).

Topographic control is excellent owing to sub 10 cm accuracy from Lidar data. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. The data spacing is suitable for reporting of exploration results - evidence for this is based on the improving predictability of high-grade gold-antimony intersections.

At this time, the data spacing and distribution are not sufficient for the reporting of Mineral Resource Estimates. This however may change as knowledge of grade controls increase with future drill programs.

Samples have been composited to a 1 g/t AuEq over 2.0 m width for lower grades and 5 g/t AuEq over 1.0 m width for higher grades in table 3. All individual assays above 0.1 g/t AuEq have been reported to two decimal places with no compositing in table 4. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralized structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported are interpreted to be approximately 60-80% of the sampled thickness.

Drilling is oriented in an optimum direction when considering the combination of host rock orientation and apparent vein control on gold and antimony grade.

The steep nature of some of the veins may give increases in apparent thickness of some intersections, but more drilling is required to quantify.

The steep nature of some of the veins may give increases in apparent thickness of some intersections, but more drilling is required to quantify. A sampling bias is not evident from the data collected to date (drill holes cut across mineralized structures at a moderate angle). Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. Drill core is delivered to the Kilmore core logging shed by either the drill contractor or company field staff. Samples are marked up and cut by company staff at the Kilmore core shed, in an automated diamond saw and bagged before loaded onto strapped secured pallets and trucked by company staff to Bendigo for submission to the laboratory. There is no evidence in any stage of the process, or in the data for any sample security issues. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. Continuous monitoring of CRM results, blanks and duplicates is undertaken by geologists and the company data geologist. Mr Michael Hudson for SXG has the orientation, logging and assay data.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement

and land tenure

status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. The Sunday Creek Project, previously known as the Clonbinane Project, is covered by the Retention Licence RL 6040 and is surrounded by Exploration Licence EL6163 and Exploration Licence EL7232. All the licences are 100% held by Clonbinane Goldfield Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary company of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. Exploration done by

other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. The Sunday Creek project is a high level orogenic (or epizonal) Fosterville-style deposit. Small scale mining has been undertaken in the project area since the 1880s continuing through to the early 1900s. Historical production occurred with multiple small shafts and alluvial workings across the Clonbinane Goldfield permits. Production of note occurred at the Clonbinane area with total production being reported as 41,000 oz gold at a grade of 33 g/t gold (Leggo and Holdsworth, 2013)

Work in and nearby to the Sunday Creek Project area by previous explorers typically focused on finding bulk, shallow deposits. Beadell Resources were the first to drill deeper targets and Southern Cross have continued their work in the Sunday Creek Project area.

EL54 - Eastern Prospectors Pty Ltd

Rock chip sampling around Christina, Apollo and Golden Dyke mines.

Rock chip sampling down the Christina mine shaft. Resistivity survey over the Golden Dyke. Five diamond drill holes around Christina, two of which have assays.

Rock chip sampling around Christina, Apollo and Golden Dyke mines. Rock chip sampling down the Christina mine shaft. Resistivity survey over the Golden Dyke. Five diamond drill holes around Christina, two of which have assays. ELs 872 & 975 - CRA Exploration Pty Ltd

Exploration focused on finding low grade, high tonnage deposits. The tenements were relinquished after the area was found to be prospective but not economic.

Stream sediment samples around the Golden Dyke and Reedy Creek areas. Results were better around the Golden Dyke. 45 dump samples around Golden Dyke old workings showed good correlation between gold, arsenic and antimony.

Soil samples over the Golden Dyke to define boundaries of dyke and mineralization. Two costeans parallel to the Golden Dyke targeting soil anomalies. Costeans since rehabilitated by SXG.

Exploration focused on finding low grade, high tonnage deposits. The tenements were relinquished after the area was found to be prospective but not economic. Stream sediment samples around the Golden Dyke and Reedy Creek areas. Results were better around the Golden Dyke. 45 dump samples around Golden Dyke old workings showed good correlation between gold, arsenic and antimony. Soil samples over the Golden Dyke to define boundaries of dyke and mineralization. Two costeans parallel to the Golden Dyke targeting soil anomalies. Costeans since rehabilitated by SXG. ELs 827 & 1520 - BHP Minerals Ltd

Exploration targeting open cut gold mineralization peripheral to SXG tenements.

Exploration targeting open cut gold mineralization peripheral to SXG tenements. ELs 1534, 1603 & 3129 - Ausminde Holdings Pty Ltd

Targeting shallow, low grade gold. Trenching around the Golden Dyke prospect and results interpreted along with CRAs costeans. 29 RC/Aircore holes totalling 959 m sunk into the Apollo, Rising Sun and Golden Dyke target areas.

Targeting shallow, low grade gold. Trenching around the Golden Dyke prospect and results interpreted along with CRAs costeans. 29 RC/Aircore holes totalling 959 m sunk into the Apollo, Rising Sun and Golden Dyke target areas. ELs 4460 & 4987 - Beadell Resources Ltd

ELs 4460 and 4497 were granted to Beadell Resources in November 2007. Beadell successfully drilled 30 RC holes, including second diamond tail holes in the Golden Dyke/Apollo target areas.

ELs 4460 and 4497 were granted to Beadell Resources in November 2007. Beadell successfully drilled 30 RC holes, including second diamond tail holes in the Golden Dyke/Apollo target areas. Both tenements were 100% acquired by Auminco Goldfields Pty Ltd in late 2012 and combined into one tenement EL4987.

Nagambie Resources Ltd purchased Auminco Goldfields in July 2014. EL4987 expired late 2015, during which time Nagambie Resources applied for a retention licence (RL6040) covering three square kilometres over the Sunday Creek Project. RL6040 was granted July 2017.

Clonbinane Goldfield Pty Ltd was purchased by Mawson Gold Ltd in February 2020.

Mawson drilled 30 holes for 6,928 m and made the first discoveries to depth. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of

mineralization. Refer to the description in the main body of the release. Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following

information for all Material drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole down hole length and interception depth hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Refer to appendices Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high-grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. See "Further Information" and "Metal Equivalent Calculation" in main text of press release. Relationship

between

mineralization

widths and

intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralization with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g 'down hole

length, true width not known'). See reporting of true widths in the body of the press release. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported. These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. The results of the diamond drilling are displayed in the figures in the announcement. Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high-grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. All results above 0.1 g/t Au have been tabulated in this announcement. The results are considered representative with no intended bias.

Core loss, where material, is disclosed in tabulated drill intersections. Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Preliminary testing was reported in January 11, 2024. This established the general metallurgical test procedure for samples from the Sunday Creek deposits and demonstrated the basis for confidence in establishing prospects for economic recovery of contained gold and antimony to three separate products: Metallic gold product by gravity recovery Antimony-gold flotation concentrate Pyrite-arsenopyrite-gold flotation concentrate

Testing has now been expanded to include samples from additional zones of the mineral deposits and to refine metallurgical processes. The aim was to improve aspects of antimony concentrate production, maximise gold recovery to a high-grade metallic product, and to further investigate the nature of gold occurrence.

The work, conducted by ALS Burnie Laboratories, focused on: Improving selectivity between sulphide minerals in the antimony flotation stage whilst maintaining high overall gold recovery. Further processing of the flotation concentrates, to assess the metallurgical response of contained gold. Mineralogical examination of selected product samples.

It was demonstrated that, with appropriate process conditions, high antimony and gold recovery could be maintained whilst rejecting arsenic and iron sulphides in the first flotation stage. The antimony concentrate produced (~50% Sb, <0.2% As) is deemed to be attractive to the smelter market.

Recovery of antimony to concentrate varied with feed type, and ranged from 83% to 93% for the samples tested from the antimony rich zones.

Additional metallic gold was recovered from the flotation concentrate by gravity separation.

The gold grade of the concentrate is a function of the proportion of feed gold associated with arsenic-iron sulphides, the ratio of gold to antimony in the feed, the gold recovered to the metallic gold product, and the flotation rate of gold in the first flotation stage.

High overall gold recovery was achieved with all samples tested.

Further Work Additional characterization testing across deposit zones Locked cycle testing to confirm overall recoveries Multi-stage cleaning optimization to maximize concentrate quality Pilot plant evaluation of larger samples Process plant design studies targeting Q1 2027 completion

Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. The Company has stated it will drill 200,000 m through 2025 to Q1 2027.

See diagrams in presentation which highlight current and future drill plans.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288606

Source: Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.